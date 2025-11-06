Battlefield 6 Map Debate Reaches New Level as Players Meticulously Measure 70+ Maps from BF3, BF2042, and More

FPS fans have spent months obsessing about Battlefield 6 map sizes, so some players finally took the time to measure and compare nearly every map the series has seen in the last 15 years.

The Battlefield map size breakdown is a collaborative effort organized by Reddit users ClaraTheRed and PENGUINonPC and includes multiplayer locations featured in Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, Battlefield: Hardline, Battlefield 1, Battlefield 2042, and, of course, last month’s Battlefield 6. It comes not only with a side-by-side comparison for each game’s map, organized by game mode and player count, but also color-coded horizontal bar graphs, illustrating how EA’s approach to map sizes has changed through the years.

ClaraTheRed shared details about their analysis in a follow-up post , clarifying that they have “done nothing but work on this the entire weekend.” The more than 45 hours of work resulted in a six-game, 72-map breakdown that paints a clear picture: Battlefield 6 doesn’t quite reach the gargantuan size of some of the series’ biggest maps.

ClaraTheRed points out that, while many of the relatively small Battlefield 6 maps, like Iberian Offensive or Siege of Cairo, are similar in size to maps seen in Battlefield 3 and 1, many of its larger maps rank among the medium-sized pool of maps studied. While games like Battlefield 3 and even Battlefield 2042 boast some of the most colossal maps the series has seen yet, Battlefield 6 falls short of offering even one map in the top 20. Even its largest map, Operation Firestorm, which itself is a downsized remake of the Battlefield 3 map of the same name, lands as the 32nd biggest map for total shared playable area and 22nd for total map area.

These are numbers the Battlefield community is already latching onto, but there are a few notes to consider. The evaluation stops short of including every map in the series, for example, with 2018’s Battlefield V, which ClaraTheRed says was difficult to gather data for, being one omission. Battlefield titles have also been known to alter the play area mid-match thanks to features like Levolution and environmental hazards, which some portions of the study consider. Every game that is included also has the benefit of being a completed work, DLC included – Battlefield 6 launched less than one month ago.

EA and Battlefield Studios have continued to push updates for its new Battlefield game in the weeks since its release, with Season 1 introducing a medium-sized map with Blackwell Fields last week, and another called Eastwood set to follow later this month. There’s also Battlefield REDSEC , a standalone offshoot with ties to the Battlefield 6 experience, which also launched last week. EA has proudly declared its map, Fort Lyndon, as the “biggest Battlefield map ever,” though much of the community has already placed it into a separate category thanks to its status as a battle royale map included with REDSEC, not Battlefield 6, specifically.

Battlefield 6 fans who hopped in as early as the August beta tests have spent months clamoring for larger maps as EA and BF Studios continue to work on post-launch content. It’s a topic that has set the community on fire, as some work to defend Battlefield 6’s current offerings while others take to review-bombing to express their dissatisfaction with map sizes, among other things.

“The two of us are not here to complain about map sizes in BF6 (although we do have our opinions on them),” ClaraTheRed clarifies, “but we’re here to provide context and show that Battlefield maps throughout the last decade and a half have varied in size by a tremendous amount.”

