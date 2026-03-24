Bearcats set to hire Jerrod Calhoun as next men’s basketball coach

The Cincinnati Bearcats are reportedly set to hire their next head men’s basketball coach.CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander reported on Monday that the Bearcats have agreed to a deal with Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun.Calhoun is set to replace former Cincinnati coach Wes Miller, who spent five seasons as the head coach of the Bearcats.Calhoun, 44, graduated from the University of Cincinnati and served as a student assistant under former coach Bob Huggins in 2004.Calhoun most recently led Utah State to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2025 and 2026, with the Aggies reaching the Round of 32 before losing to Arizona on Sunday.Prior to coaching Utah State, Calhoun was the head coach at Youngstown State in the Horizon League from 2017-24.Calhoun didn’t make the NCAA Tournament during his time with the Penguins but compiled a 118-106 record in his seven seasons.Overall, Calhoun is 173-121 during nine seasons as a Division I head coach. He also served as an assistant coach at Walsh and West Virginia, with the latter stop under Huggins from 2008-12.Calhoun’s head coaching career began at Fairmont State, a Division II program, from 2012-17.Calhoun played college basketball for two seasons, at Cleveland State under longtime coach Rollie Massimino.Miller and the university separated earlier this month and on Monday, Miller agreed to terms with Charlotte to become the school’s next men’s basketball coach. Miller didn’t make the NCAA Tournament during his time at Cincinnati.Miller went 100-74 with the program, including overseeing the program’s transition from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12.The change at the head coaching position comes after a 2025-26 season that saw the Bearcats finish 18-15 overall and 9-9 in Big 12 play.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are reportedly set to hire their next head men’s basketball coach.

CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander reported on Monday that the Bearcats have agreed to a deal with Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun.

Calhoun is set to replace former Cincinnati coach Wes Miller, who spent five seasons as the head coach of the Bearcats.

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Breaking news: Utah State coach Jerrod Calhoun has agreed to be the next coach at Cincinnati and will return to his alma mater, sources told @CBSSports. Calhoun, 44, just took USU to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments. He’d been Cincy’s top target for weeks. https://t.co/lSlWHw71aB — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 23, 2026

Calhoun, 44, graduated from the University of Cincinnati and served as a student assistant under former coach Bob Huggins in 2004.

Calhoun most recently led Utah State to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2025 and 2026, with the Aggies reaching the Round of 32 before losing to Arizona on Sunday.

Prior to coaching Utah State, Calhoun was the head coach at Youngstown State in the Horizon League from 2017-24.

Calhoun didn’t make the NCAA Tournament during his time with the Penguins but compiled a 118-106 record in his seven seasons.

Overall, Calhoun is 173-121 during nine seasons as a Division I head coach. He also served as an assistant coach at Walsh and West Virginia, with the latter stop under Huggins from 2008-12.

Calhoun’s head coaching career began at Fairmont State, a Division II program, from 2012-17.

Calhoun played college basketball for two seasons, at Cleveland State under longtime coach Rollie Massimino.

Miller and the university separated earlier this month and on Monday, Miller agreed to terms with Charlotte to become the school’s next men’s basketball coach. Miller didn’t make the NCAA Tournament during his time at Cincinnati.

Miller went 100-74 with the program, including overseeing the program’s transition from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12.

The change at the head coaching position comes after a 2025-26 season that saw the Bearcats finish 18-15 overall and 9-9 in Big 12 play.