Women’s March Madness Day 4: Second-round scores, analysis

The final day of the second round of the 2026 women’s NCAA tournament is underway. We’re tracking every game as the regional semifinals take shape.

Here is ESPN’s guide to all the Day 4 results, with analysis from reporters of how each game was won, and our experts’ takes on each winner’s chances to advance to the Elite Eight.

How Virginia won: Simply put: tireless, gusty, effective guard play. Kymora Johnson had 28 points and Paris Clark 20, plus a combined 9 rebounds and 8 assists. And another Cavalier guard, Romi Levy, had 13 points. The Cavaliers made 9-of-27 3-pointers and 18-of-23 from the foul line. And even though Virginia had 20 turnovers to Iowa’s 16, the Cavaliers capitalized much more on them. They got 27 points off turnovers to Iowa’s 14. Iowa led 42-24 in points in the paint. But in a tight game that went to two extra periods, there were too many times the Hawkeyes didn’t execute in clutch moments. They had the ball with an opportunity to win at the end of regulation, but Chazadi Wright missed a turnaround jumper. They had possession again at the end of the first overtime, but missed a 3-pointer and attempted put-back. Then Iowa sophomore standout center Ava Heiden and senior guard Kylie Feuerbach both fouled out in the second overtime. The Hawkeyes also missed some critical free throws late in the game, finishing 8-of-16 from the line. They were 5-of-29 from 3-point range. Iowa lost its best 3-point shooter, senior Taylor McCabe, to a knee injury on Jan. 25, and her absence as a perimeter threat and ball-handler was really felt in Monday’s loss. The Hawkeyes end the season 27-7 and lose senior forward Hannah Stuelke, who was part of their Final Four teams in 2023 and 2024. She had 15 points, 19 rebounds and 6 assists in her final game, but was 1 of 6 from the line.

Virginia’s Sweet 16 opponent: (3) TCU

How Virginia can advance to the Elite Eight: The Cavaliers seemed to feel at home at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, winning three games there to advance to the program’s first Sweet 16 since 2000. Each game went down to the wire — Virginia beat Arizona State 57-55 in the First Four and No. 7 seed Georgia 82-73 in overtime before the marathon win over Iowa. The Cavaliers are the first team since the First Four began for the women’s tournament in 2022 to advance from that round to the Sweet 16. Johnson had a combined 73 points in the three games and will face off with TCU superstar guard Olivia Miles in the regional final. The Cavaliers must continue their stellar guard play and defense, which will give them a chance to knock off the Horned Frogs. — Voepel

How Louisville won: The Cardinals lost five games at home this season, and Alabama almost made it six Monday. Louisville did just enough to hold off the Crimson Tide despite leaving the door open: The Cardinals were just 8-of-16 from the free throw line and 7-of-26 from behind the 3-point arc, while Alabama was 4-of-4 from the stripe and 12-of-26 from 3. But Louisville also controlled the boards 41-24 and was called for just 10 fouls to Alabama’s 21.

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Louisville’s Tajianna Roberts and Elif Istanbulluoglu each had 18 points, and Laura Ziegler had 12. The Cardinals have advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 13th time and head to the Fort Worth Regional. On the other side, freshman Ace Austin had 17 points to lead Alabama, which was trying to make the program’s first Sweet 16 since 1998. Instead, the Crimson Tide end their season at 24-11.

Louisville’s Sweet 16 opponent: (2) Michigan

How Louisville can advance to the Elite Eight: The Cardinals face a Michigan team that cruised in its first two tournament games, beating Holy Cross by 35 and NC State by 29. Sophomore standouts Olivia Olson (27 points against the Wolfpack) and Syla Swords (26) have posed challenges for defenders all season, and the Cardinals will need to figure out some way to keep them from taking over the game. Louisville didn’t guard the 3-point line against Alabama as well as it wanted to, and it can’t afford to give the Wolverines those kinds of looks. Louisville is looking for its ninth trip to the Elite Eight, while Michigan seeks its second. — Michael Voepel