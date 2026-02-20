Berkshire Hathaway trims Apple stake, buys NYTimes stock in Buffett’s last moves as CEO

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway trimmed more of its Apple stake and began a new position in The New York Times in the fourth quarter, according to a new securities filing.

The Omaha-based conglomerate disclosed that it pared its position in the iPhone maker by 4.3% to $61.96 billion, per data from InsiderScore. Even with the cut, Apple remains by far Berkshire’s largest equity holding.

Berkshire revealed that it trimmed its stake in Apple and started a stake in fellow “Magnificent Seven” name Alphabet in the third quarter. The conglomerate had also cut its equity holding of Apple in the second quarter of last year after slashing its stake by two-thirds in 2024.

While Apple posted its third consecutive winning year in 2025, rising around 9%, it still underperformed the S&P 500, which gained more than 16% last year. The stock has been lagging even more this year, falling about 3%. In fact, it experienced its worst day since April 2025 just last week.