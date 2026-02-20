Hilary Duff Breaks Decade-Long Drought With ‘Luck… or Something’

There are gaps between projects. And there’s the 10-year-plus wait for Hilary Duff‘s latest album. That all comes to an end with Luck… or Something, which dropped at the stroke of midnight.

Luck… or Something is Duff’s sixth studio album, and the first since Breathe In. Breathe Out arrived in June 2015, almost 11 years ago.

The new recording, her first through Atlantic Records, houses 11 songs, including the previously-released “Mature” and “Roommates,” and is said to be shaped by “the chaos and clarity of motherhood, marriage, and finding herself in her 30s.”

Duff remarks, “here’s that question of whether women can have it all, and through this process I learned I had to sacrifice some things in order to put the record firs. As hard as that is, I still believe it’s okay to choose yourself sometimes and do what scares the hell out of you.” She adds, “carving out the time to make an album after all these years was incredibly powerful for me, and now I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The multiple-platinum singer and actor co-wrote the effort, which is produced by her husband Matthew Koma (Britney Spears, P!nk) with Brian Phillips (Alec Benjamin, blink-182), and is a nod to her long, winding path.

“I constantly get asked how I still have my head on straight after growing up in this industry,” she continues in a statement announcing the new LP. “The album title is my way of answering that question, which felt right for a record that’s about where I’ve landed and all the things I’ve been through along the way.”

Duff will support the release with her first full-scale global headline tour in almost two decades, her itinerary including dates across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour gets underway with a two-night stand in West Palm Beach, FL June 21 and 22, and will rumble on until February 2027. For more, visit hilaryduff.com/live.

Currently, Duff is on a streak of five consecutive top 10 appearances on the Billboard 200 chart, including two leaders with 2003’s Metamorphosis (one week) and 2005’s Most Wanted (two weeks). Across her career, she has landed seven titles on the Billboard Hot 100.

Stream Luck… or Something and read Billboard’s track-by-track analysis here.