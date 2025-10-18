Beyond Meat Announces Release at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, of Lock-up Restrictions on Shares that were Exchanged for Existing Convertible Notes in its Exchange Offer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (the “Company” or “Beyond Meat”), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced that the lock-up restrictions that applied to certain of the 316,150,176 shares of its common stock (the “New Shares”) that were issued on October 15, 2025, in connection with the Company’s exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) for its 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Existing Convertible Notes”) will expire as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the date hereof.

By tendering Existing Convertible Notes in the Exchange Offer, each participating holder of Existing Convertible Notes was deemed to have agreed with the Company that from and after the Early Settlement Date and until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 16, 2025, it would not transfer, sell, exchange, assign or convey any legal or beneficial ownership interest in, or any right, title or interest therein (including any right or power to vote), or otherwise dispose of (whether by sale, liquidation, dissolution, dividend, distribution or otherwise) any New Shares, or enter into any contract, option, or other agreement with respect to any of the foregoing; provided that an exchanging holder of Existing Convertible Notes was permitted to sell up to approximately 37.45% of the New Shares received by such holder in the Exchange Offer (the “Freely Tradeable Shares”).

The foregoing lock-up restrictions expire today at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, and, thereafter, holders of New Shares will be permitted to sell any and all of the New Shares received in the Exchange Offer without the contractual restrictions imposed by the lock-up provisions described above. With the exception of the Freely Tradeable Shares, the New Shares were issued into a Contra CUSIP (CUSIP NO. 088ESCAA6) intended to restrict the trading of such security for the duration of the lock-up period.   New Shares subject to the Contra CUSIP are expected to be allocated into the unrestricted CUSIP for the Company’s shares of common stock (CUSIP NO. 08862E109) over the course of the day on October 17, 2025, subject to the procedures of the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and of DTC participants.

The New Shares and other securities offered in the Exchange Offer are offered only to holders of Existing Convertible Notes that are (i) “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act or (ii) “accredited investors” (within the meaning of Rule 501(a) under the Securities Act) that beneficially own a minimum of $200,000 in aggregate principal amount of Existing Convertible Notes.

