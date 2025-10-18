Beyond Meat Announces Release at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, of Lock-up Restrictions on Shares that were Exchanged for Existing Convertible Notes in its Exchange Offer

The foregoing lock-up restrictions expire today at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, and, thereafter, holders of New Shares will be permitted to sell any and all of the New Shares received in the Exchange Offer without the contractual restrictions imposed by the lock-up provisions described above. With the exception of the Freely Tradeable Shares, the New Shares were issued into a Contra CUSIP (CUSIP NO. 088ESCAA6) intended to restrict the trading of such security for the duration of the lock-up period. New Shares subject to the Contra CUSIP are expected to be allocated into the unrestricted CUSIP for the Company’s shares of common stock (CUSIP NO. 08862E109) over the course of the day on October 17, 2025, subject to the procedures of the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and of DTC participants.

By tendering Existing Convertible Notes in the Exchange Offer, each participating holder of Existing Convertible Notes was deemed to have agreed with the Company that from and after the Early Settlement Date and until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 16, 2025, it would not transfer, sell, exchange, assign or convey any legal or beneficial ownership interest in, or any right, title or interest therein (including any right or power to vote), or otherwise dispose of (whether by sale, liquidation, dissolution, dividend, distribution or otherwise) any New Shares, or enter into any contract, option, or other agreement with respect to any of the foregoing; provided that an exchanging holder of Existing Convertible Notes was permitted to sell up to approximately 37.45% of the New Shares received by such holder in the Exchange Offer (the “Freely Tradeable Shares”).

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (the “Company” or “Beyond Meat”), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced that the lock-up restrictions that applied to certain of the 316,150,176 shares of its common stock (the “New Shares”) that were issued on October 15, 2025, in connection with the Company’s exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) for its 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Existing Convertible Notes”) will expire as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the date hereof.

The New Shares and other securities offered in the Exchange Offer have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any other securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the New Shares, the Existing Convertible Notes or any other securities offered in the Exchange Offer, nor will there be any sale of such securities or any other securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare.

Beyond Meat Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the restrictions applying to the New Shares and the allocation of the unrestricted CUSIP related to the New Shares pursuant to the procedures of DTC and of DTC participants. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made or implied herein including, risks related to Beyond Meat’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation and the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2025, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2025, and under the heading “Supplementary Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 6, 2025, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

