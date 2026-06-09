Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds enjoy NYC date after dragging Justin Baldoni back to court

Spotted: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on a frozen yogurt date.

The couple stepped out for a sweet treat in New York City on Wednesday on the heels of the “Gossip Girl” alum dragging “It Ends With Us” co-star Justin Baldoni back to court.

The actress and her husband — who have been married since 2012 — were photographed sitting in the backseat of a car, enjoying dessert with their windows down.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a frozen yogurt date in New York City on Wednesday. TheImageDirect.com

The couple enjoyed their dessert in the car with the windows down Wednesday. TheImageDirect.com

The actor wore a blue shirt for Wednesday’s outing. TheImageDirect.com

The actress, 38, wore her long, blonde hair down for the outing and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings, while her husband opted for a light blue shirt.

The “Deadpool” star, 49, took to his Instagram Stories to share a snap of his fro-yo from Go Greek Yogurt, decked out with chocolate chips.

Lively reposted the shot to her own Stories, adding the track “Hot In The City” by Billy Idol as audio and writing, “@gogreekyogurt The new, limited pineapple flavor is bonkers. It needs to be a staple.”

On Wednesday, Lively wore her hair down and opted for a pair of statement earrings. TheImageDirect.com

The “Green Lantern” co-stars chatted in the backseat. TheImageDirect.com

The duo showed off the sweet treat via Instagram Stories. Blake Lively/Instagram

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The couple’s four kids — James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3 — did not appear to be present.

Lively, notably, was a no-show in a New York City federal courtroom Monday for a hearing discussing damages related to Baldoni’s dismissed defamation lawsuit.

The director, who was also not present Monday, asked for $400 million from his co-star in his original January 2025 lawsuit, which was tossed out last June.

They have been married since 2012. vancityreynolds/Instagram

The pair (pictured above on March 17) share four kids, who did not appear present for the trip. vancityreynolds/Instagram

Lively is now requesting that Baldoni, 42, pay her legal fees and any additional costs from the case, asking to be awarded triple damages and punitive damages.

She and Baldoni were set to face off in court on May 18 regarding her own lawsuit — but the duo’s explosive legal battle was settled two weeks prior.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, called the settlement a “huge victory” — as did Lively’s team.

The outing came on the heels of Lively dragging her “It Ends With Us” co-star Justin Baldoni back to court. Sony Pictures via AP

The actress (pictured above on Feb. 11) is requesting compensation for legal fees pertaining to Baldoni’s dismissed defamation lawsuit. Gregory P. Mango for NY Post

Page Six learned that while Lively and Baldoni spent a combined $60 million during their contentious legal battle, neither earned any money in the settlement.

Lively attended the Met Gala hours after the resolution made headlines, and the “Shallows” star is reportedly plotting her Hollywood comeback.

She has continued to step out in the Big Apple, most recently posing at a star-studded Fendi event.