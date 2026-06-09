Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds enjoy NYC date after dragging Justin Baldoni back to court

Spotted: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on a frozen yogurt date.
The couple stepped out for a sweet treat in New York City on Wednesday on the heels of the “Gossip Girl” alum dragging “It Ends With Us” co-star Justin Baldoni back to court.
The actress and her husband — who have been married since 2012 — were photographed sitting in the backseat of a car, enjoying dessert with their windows down.
The actress, 38, wore her long, blonde hair down for the outing and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings, while her husband opted for a light blue shirt.
The “Deadpool” star, 49, took to his Instagram Stories to share a snap of his fro-yo from Go Greek Yogurt, decked out with chocolate chips.
Lively reposted the shot to her own Stories, adding the track “Hot In The City” by Billy Idol as audio and writing, “@gogreekyogurt The new, limited pineapple flavor is bonkers. It needs to be a staple.”
The couple’s four kids — James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3 — did not appear to be present.
Lively, notably, was a no-show in a New York City federal courtroom Monday for a hearing discussing damages related to Baldoni’s dismissed defamation lawsuit.
The director, who was also not present Monday, asked for $400 million from his co-star in his original January 2025 lawsuit, which was tossed out last June.
Lively is now requesting that Baldoni, 42, pay her legal fees and any additional costs from the case, asking to be awarded triple damages and punitive damages.
She and Baldoni were set to face off in court on May 18 regarding her own lawsuit — but the duo’s explosive legal battle was settled two weeks prior.
Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, called the settlement a “huge victory” — as did Lively’s team.
Page Six learned that while Lively and Baldoni spent a combined $60 million during their contentious legal battle, neither earned any money in the settlement.
Lively attended the Met Gala hours after the resolution made headlines, and the “Shallows” star is reportedly plotting her Hollywood comeback.
She has continued to step out in the Big Apple, most recently posing at a star-studded Fendi event.