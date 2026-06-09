Australia v Mexico: women’s international football friendly – live | Matildas

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Mexico have made three changes. The goal-scorer has been rewarded with a start.

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Matildas starting lineup: Mackenzie Arnold; Ellie Carpenter, Winnonah Heatley, Clare Wheeler, Steph Catley, Kaitlyn Torpey; Clare Wheeler, Alana Kennedy, Mary Fowler; Hayley Raso, Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord (capt).

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Wheeler and Raso are in. Emily van Egmond and Amy Sayer are on the bench.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by CommBank Matildas (@matildas)

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Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matildas’ second international friendly against Mexico.

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Saturday’s result seemed like a shock to the system for the home side, as they were caught with their guard down in the final minutes. Ordóñez’s goal was just the second time Mexico have scored against Australia in 12 matches.

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That the Matildas reached stoppage time at nil-all despite dominating possession speaks to their ongoing problems converting changes in the final third. Which Caitlin Foord acknowledged after the game.

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n In the front third we just need to get some more shots, and the final pass needs to be better. n

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With the 2027 World Cup glowing temptingly on the horizon, I will be interested to see whether Joe Montemurro sticks to a similar starting XI with the aim to build on game one or start afresh and give some of those fringe players decent game time.

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We are about to find out! Kick-off at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta is half-an-hour away.

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Do send through any thoughts or questions to jo.khan@theguardian.com.

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Let’s go!

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