Australia v Mexico: women’s international football friendly – live | Matildas

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Mexico have made three changes. The goal-scorer has been rewarded with a start.
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Matildas starting lineup: Mackenzie Arnold; Ellie Carpenter, Winnonah Heatley, Clare Wheeler, Steph Catley, Kaitlyn Torpey; Clare Wheeler, Alana Kennedy, Mary Fowler; Hayley Raso, Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord (capt).
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Wheeler and Raso are in. Emily van Egmond and Amy Sayer are on the bench.
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Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matildas’ second international friendly against Mexico.
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Saturday’s result seemed like a shock to the system for the home side, as they were caught with their guard down in the final minutes. Ordóñez’s goal was just the second time Mexico have scored against Australia in 12 matches.
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That the Matildas reached stoppage time at nil-all despite dominating possession speaks to their ongoing problems converting changes in the final third. Which Caitlin Foord acknowledged after the game.
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n
In the front third we just need to get some more shots, and the final pass needs to be better.
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With the 2027 World Cup glowing temptingly on the horizon, I will be interested to see whether Joe Montemurro sticks to a similar starting XI with the aim to build on game one or start afresh and give some of those fringe players decent game time.
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We are about to find out! Kick-off at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta is half-an-hour away.
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Do send through any thoughts or questions to jo.khan@theguardian.com.
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Let’s go!
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Key events
After tonight we won’t see the Matildas in action again for another four months … and then the 2027 World Cup won’t be far away at all!
Time for the national anthems. There appears to be a strong Mexican contingent in the crowd in Parramatta.
The warmups have wrapped up.
In case you have arrived here while searching for the broadcast … this Matildas match is not on free-to-air TV unfortunately. So, you’ll just have to stick around here (or pay to stream on Paramount+)
Mexico XI
El Tri Femenil lineup: Esthefanny Barreras (gk), Rebecca Bernal (capt), Reyna Reyes, Alexia Delgado, Greta Espinoza, Jasmine Caserez, Karla Nieto, Angelique Saldivar, Nicolette Hernández, Diana Ordóñez, Kimberly Rodríguez.
Mexico have made three changes. The goal-scorer has been rewarded with a start.
Yes, that is Foord who will be wearing the captain’s armband tonight. This will be her 150th Matildas cap, making her just the sixth player to reach the milestone.
But she isn’t letting the occasion get in the way of the ultimate goal – silverware for this golden generation.
It’s always stayed the same; we want to do something special, win something. We’ve come close a few times and that goal’s still there.
Australia XI
Matildas starting lineup: Mackenzie Arnold; Ellie Carpenter, Winnonah Heatley, Clare Wheeler, Steph Catley, Kaitlyn Torpey; Clare Wheeler, Alana Kennedy, Mary Fowler; Hayley Raso, Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord (capt).
Wheeler and Raso are in. Emily van Egmond and Amy Sayer are on the bench.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Montemurro was happy to put the loss down to much-needed experience playing against different styles before the World Cup.
“They went more direct and long and we struggled to go with it,” he said.
I put it all in context because this is what these games are all about. Different styles, different ideas. In my whole career I’ve only seen two teams that lift their fullbacks so high … I haven’t seen a team do that for a long, long time. We had to study it, analyse it and not get emotional about it.
My colleague Martin Pegan was on deck for the first game, writing that the Matildas paid the price for wasted chances.
Preamble
Jo Khan
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matildas’ second international friendly against Mexico.
Saturday’s result seemed like a shock to the system for the home side, as they were caught with their guard down in the final minutes. Ordóñez’s goal was just the second time Mexico have scored against Australia in 12 matches.
That the Matildas reached stoppage time at nil-all despite dominating possession speaks to their ongoing problems converting changes in the final third. Which Caitlin Foord acknowledged after the game.
In the front third we just need to get some more shots, and the final pass needs to be better.
With the 2027 World Cup glowing temptingly on the horizon, I will be interested to see whether Joe Montemurro sticks to a similar starting XI with the aim to build on game one or start afresh and give some of those fringe players decent game time.
We are about to find out! Kick-off at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta is half-an-hour away.
Do send through any thoughts or questions to jo.khan@theguardian.com.
Let’s go!