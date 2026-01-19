Brighton v Bournemouth: Premier League – live | Premier League

“,”elementId”:”3214d4de-6776-4ea0-b035-d4637c80c44b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Bournemouth make one change from the 3-2 win over Tottenham in their most recent Premier League game: Antoine Semenyo, who joined Manchester City after that game, is replaced by Amine Adli.

Brighton (poss 4-2-3-1) Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Hinshelwood, Gross; Gruda, Gomez, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, Ayari, Coppola.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1) Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Cook, Scott; Tavernier, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson.

Subs: Forster, Christie, Smith, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Rees-Dottin, DaCosta, Sadi, Stevens.

Referee Paul Tierney (Lancashire).

It’s one of football’s more bittersweet accolades: the unofficial title of the Premier League’s greatest selling club. Sure, it means you’re an excellently run club, unlike most of your peers, and have an enviable scouting network. But it also means you have to constantly regenerate – Bournemouth have inevitably had a tough season – and endure the low-level frustration of watching players you discovered become superstars elsewhere.

In the last year Bournemouth have taken that unofficial title from Brighton, selling five major players for around £250m. The two teams meet at the Amex Stadium tonight, and there will almost certainly be some superstars of the future in action.

Given that both teams are as progressive on the field as they are off it, it should be a good watch.

Kick off 8pm.

