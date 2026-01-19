Brighton v Bournemouth: Premier League – live | Premier League

“,”elementId”:”3214d4de-6776-4ea0-b035-d4637c80c44b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Bournemouth make one change from the 3-2 win over Tottenham in their most recent Premier League game: Antoine Semenyo, who joined Manchester City after that game, is replaced by Amine Adli.
Brighton (poss 4-2-3-1) Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Hinshelwood, Gross; Gruda, Gomez, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Subs: Steele, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, Ayari, Coppola.
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1) Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Cook, Scott; Tavernier, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson.
Subs: Forster, Christie, Smith, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Rees-Dottin, DaCosta, Sadi, Stevens.
Referee Paul Tierney (Lancashire).
It’s one of football’s more bittersweet accolades: the unofficial title of the Premier League’s greatest selling club. Sure, it means you’re an excellently run club, unlike most of your peers, and have an enviable scouting network. But it also means you have to constantly regenerate – Bournemouth have inevitably had a tough season – and endure the low-level frustration of watching players you discovered become superstars elsewhere.
In the last year Bournemouth have taken that unofficial title from Brighton, selling five major players for around £250m. The two teams meet at the Amex Stadium tonight, and there will almost certainly be some superstars of the future in action.
Given that both teams are as progressive on the field as they are off it, it should be a good watch.
Kick off 8pm.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|22
|26
|50
|2
|Man City
|22
|24
|43
|3
|Aston Villa
|22
|8
|43
|4
|Liverpool
|22
|4
|36
|5
|Man Utd
|22
|6
|35
|6
|Chelsea
|22
|12
|34
|7
|Brentford
|22
|5
|33
|8
|Newcastle
|22
|5
|33
|9
|Sunderland
|22
|0
|33
|10
|Everton
|22
|-1
|32
|11
|Fulham
|22
|-1
|31
|12
|Brighton
|21
|3
|29
|13
|Crystal Palace
|22
|-2
|28
|14
|Tottenham Hotspur
|22
|2
|27
|15
|AFC Bournemouth
|21
|-6
|26
|16
|Leeds
|22
|-7
|25
|17
|Nottm Forest
|22
|-13
|22
|18
|West Ham
|22
|-20
|17
|19
|Burnley
|22
|-19
|14
|20
|Wolverhampton
|22
|-26
|8
We’re only six months from the biggest single sporting occasion in the world. On 19 July in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the men’s World Cup final will kick off and a champion will be crowned (although it will be hard to top the last one).
The final will be more than a coronation (or confirmation, if Argentina repeat as champions). It will also be a culmination of six weeks of near non-stop soccer played across three countries, four time zones, and 16 cities. It’s likely that conclusions will already be drawn at that point on how the whole tournament fared. But for now, at this semi-convenient milestone, it’s worth taking stock of where we are six months out.
“Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day from across the the pond!” writes Peter Oh. “Doesn’t Amine Adli play for Morocco? If he gets to take a penalty for Bournemouth today I would strongly advise him not to, you know…”
In that scenario I’d be more worried about the Brighton players.
The beautiful game
Three changes for Brighton from their last Premier League game, a 1-1 draw at Manchester City. Joel Veltman, Brajan Gruda and Danny Welbeck come in for Maxcim De Cuyper, Yasin Ayari and Georginio Rutter. Gruda and Welbeck starred in the FA Cup victory at Old Trafford eight days ago.
Tonight’s game – please – will surely be quieter than last night’s
It’s one of football’s more bittersweet accolades: the unofficial title of the Premier League’s greatest selling club. Sure, it means you’re an excellently run club, unlike most of your peers, and have an enviable scouting network. But it also means you have to constantly regenerate – Bournemouth have inevitably had a tough season – and endure the low-level frustration of watching players you discovered become superstars elsewhere.
In the last year Bournemouth have taken that unofficial title from Brighton, selling five major players for around £250m. The two teams meet at the Amex Stadium tonight, and there will almost certainly be some superstars of the future in action.
Given that both teams are as progressive on the field as they are off it, it should be a good watch.
Kick off 8pm.