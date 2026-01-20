Michigan to Travel to New Jersey, Face No. 5 Vanderbilt

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 8-ranked University of Michigan women’s basketball team (15-2) will head to the Garden State to face No. 5-ranked Vanderbilt (18-0) in the Coretta Scott King Classic on Monday afternoon (Jan. 19) at the Prudential Center. The game is set for 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on Fox.

Notes

• Vanderbilt leads the all-time series against Michigan, 3-1, with the Wolverines winning the last contest between the two teams during the 2008-09 season.

• The game features two of the best scoring offenses in the country, with Michigan ranking fifth at 88.6 points per game and Vanderbilt checking in at No. 9 with 86.9 points per game.

• Michigan is heading to New Jersey for the first of two straight games in the Garden State, with U-M going to Piscataway to face Rutgers on Thursday (Jan. 22) after this contest against No. 5 Vanderbilt. It is the first time back in New Jersey for Te’Yala Delfosse (Ewing) and the first time for Ashley Sofilkanich (South Amboy) in a Michigan jersey.

• Michigan is off to a 15-2 start, tying the best start through 17 games in program history. The other 15-2 start came during the 2021-22 season, where Michigan eventually started with a 20-2 record en route to an Elite Eight appearance.

• J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Barnes Arico picked up the 299th win of her Michigan career last time out, an 85-69 win over No. 25 Illinois (Jan. 15). With one more win, she will become the first Michigan basketball coach — men’s or women’s — to reach the 300-win mark in Ann Arbor.

• Michigan is squaring off its second top-five opponent in the season after taking No. 1 UConn down to the wire before falling, 72-69, at the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase (Nov. 19). U-M has two top-five wins in program history, both coming during the 2021-22 season. Michigan earned wins over No. 5 Baylor (74-68, Dec. 19, 2021) and No. 5 Indiana (65-50, Jan. 31, 2022) during that season. On the season, U-M is 2-1 against ranked teams with wins over No. 18 Notre Dame and No. 25 Illinois.

• Michigan, ranked No. 6 in the latest NET rankings, picked up its third Quad 1 win against Minnesota. U-M rallied from as many as 12 down to beat Minnesota, 70-60, at Crisler on Jan. 5. U-M also has Quad 1 wins at Oregon (92-87, Dec. 29) and against Notre Dame (93-54, Nov. 15). Michigan is one of 13 schools nationally to have at least three Quad 1 wins.

• Olivia Olson has scored in double figures in all 17 of Michigan’s games this season, averaging 18.1 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting. She has recorded seven 20-point games and a pair of double-doubles this season. Olson ranks eighth in the Big Ten in scoring as one of eight players to average at least 18.0 points per game. Olson has scored in double figures in 23 straight games, dating back to last season. She was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List last week.

• Syla Swords knocked down three triples in Michigan’s win over No. 25 Illinois (Jan. 15), her sixth game this season and 20th game of her career with at least three triples in a game. Swords is one of 20 Wolverines in program history with at least 100 career triples, checking in at No. 17 with 108 three-pointers.

• Delfosse has thrived in an expanded role during her second season in Ann Arbor, recently recording her second double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds against Wisconsin (Jan. 11) before following it up with 15 points and six rebounds off the bench against No. 25 Illinois (Jan. 25). She has scored in double figures in 11 games this season with one 20-point game. She is averaging 11.5 points per game on 55.7 percent shooting and a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game.