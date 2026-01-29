Celtic Set To Rival Norwich City For This Danish Hitman: Why He Would Bolster Their Title Hopes

If a recent transfer update from journalist Pete O’Rourke is true, Celtic have made a late move for Kasper Høgh, with less than a week remaining in the January window. But they are not alone in the race, with Norwich City also keen on the Bodo/Glimt hitman.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Danish ace is available for a fee of over £6m. Having progressed through Vorup FB and Randers’ academy ranks, the centre-forward broke into the latter’s first-team squad back in his homeland. However, his minutes were limited in Denmark, which eventually led to a permanent exit in favour of Hobro, following a brief loan stint with Valur in Iceland.

BODO, NORWAY – JANUARY 20: Kasper Hogh of Bodo/Glimt celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7 match between FK Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City at Aspmyra Stadion on January 20, 2026 in Bodo, Norway. (Photo by Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images)

Høgh showed some sparks in the Danish 1st Division before returning to the top-flight with AaB. But he hit the ground running only after plying his trade in Norway. His promising stint with Stabæk earned him a €700k move to league rivals Bodo/Glimt a couple of years back, and the former Denmark youth international has since netted 42 times and laid on 12 more goals in 82 appearances across competitions [stats via Transfermarket]. This includes a stunning brace against Manchester City in their emphatic Champions League victory, and the Eliteserien hotshots could now make a significant financial profit if Celtic meet the hefty valuation ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Why Celtic Must Step Up The Chase

The Hoops have not learnt from the mistakes made in the summer window, as they are leaving it late yet again despite Martin O’Neill’s repeated call-outs for reinforcements. Tomas Cvancara has joined them on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach for the rest of the season, yet the Hoops should aim for a long-term solution, given the uncertainty over the Czech star’s availability beyond June.

Celtic roped in Kelechi Iheanacho, Callum Osmand, and Shin Yamada early into the campaign. Both Iheanacho and Osmand impressed while spearheading the attack, but the pair have hardly featured due to injury woes. Yamada has failed to stake a claim in O’Neill’s plans and has now been loaned out to Preußen Münster in the German second tier.

Although Daizen Maeda has mostly operated as a centre-forward, deploying him high up the pitch restricts his all-round traits in and around the attacking third. Johnny Kenny is only good enough as a squad option, and the likelihood of an extended European run demands more firepower upfront. Høgh, Cvancara and Kenny would offer depth and quality, boosting their chances of title defence in the three-horse Premiership race alongside Hearts and Rangers.