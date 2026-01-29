Why Pedri Is Not Playing for Barcelona vs. Copenhagen

Barcelona will be without their midfield maestro, Pedri when they host FC Copenhagen in their final game of the 2025–26 Champions League league phase, desperately needing a win.

Hansi Flick’s side are currently on the outside looking in of the top eight in the league phase standings. Although they don’t control their own destiny, a lopsided win against Copenhagen will almost definitely see Barcelona surge in the standings and secure direct passage to the Champions League round of 16.

The task at hand is simple for the Catalans, but completing it might not be as straightforward, especially since Flick won’t be able to utilize his orchestra conductor.

Pedri is not only the best central midfielder in the world, but he’s also in the conversation of the best players in the world, period. His presence in the heart of midfield is essential for Barcelona to be at their peak level.

Without him, the level of difficulty of Wednesday’s clash increases significantly.

Why Is Pedri Not Playing Against Copenhagen?

Pedri’s injury woes have resurfaced. | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Pedri suffered a hamstring injury during Barcelona’s 4–2 win over Slavia Prague a week ago, gingerly exiting the pitch before further tests confirmed he’ll be forced to spend an extended period on the sidelines.

The Spaniard already missed Barcelona’s 3–0 win against Real Oviedo at the weekend, but in the Champions League, against a team fighting to keep their European season alive, the challenge to come away with three points will be significantly harder.

It’s a major blow for Flick’s side, especially considering an alarming recent precedent. Pedri already missed two Champions League games this season and Barcelona dropped points in both, drawing against Club Brugge and subsequently getting slaughtered by Chelsea.

Flick has serviceable alternatives to work around Pedri’s absence, but those don’t include his usual partner in midfield, who will also miss Wednesday’s clash, further compromising Barcelona in a must-win game.

Flick Faces Midfield Headache Against Copenhagen

Hansi Flick will have to get creative with his team selection. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Starting midfielder Frenkie de Jong will also be unable to help Barcelona’s top-eight charge against Copenhagen after he earned a one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation.

After Pedri had already limped off against Slavia Prague, De Jong arrived late to a challenge in stoppage time, resulting in an avoidable yellow card that now sees Flick unable to deploy either half of his preferred double pivot.

The versatile Eric García is expected to put in the shift in midfield after being used mostly as a center back as of late. La Masía graduate Gerard Martín will likely take García’s spot in the heart of defense.

Who partners García in the midfield is the bigger question, but with Barcelona needing a healthy victory, Dani Olmo could enter the XI playing slightly deeper than usual but with freedom to roam forward. Olmo isn’t a stranger to the position—he played deeper in midfield in Barcelona’s 4–2 win vs. Celta Vigo in November.

If Flick opts for a more balanced lineup, then Marc Casadó or Marc Bernal are the other two options to partner García in midfield.

When Will Pedri Return For Barcelona?

Pedri should return for the climax of the season. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Contrary to modern practice, Barcelona immediately announced Pedri’s recovery timeline, confirming the midfielder is expected to miss one month of action.

Pedri could potentially return when Barcelona host Levante in La Liga on Feb. 22, or against Villarreal at home on Mar. 1 if Barcelona decide to be overly cautious.

Therefore, Pedri will miss the upcoming league clashes against Elche, Mallorca and Girona, as well as the visit to second-division side Albacete in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Feb. 3. If Barcelona beat Albacete, then Pedri will also miss the first leg of the Cup semifinal a week later.

Furthermore, if the Catalans fail to finish in the top eight of the league phase and must play in the Champions League knockout playoffs, then Pedri would likely be unavailable for the first leg of the tie on either Feb. 17 or Feb. 18.

In that scenario, Barcelona would try to make sure he’s ready to go for the second leg a week later, a game that will take place in between the aforementioned clashes vs. Levante and Villarreal.

