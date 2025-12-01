Chargers’ Justin Herbert Called Rude for Awkward Interview with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge After Win

NEED TO KNOW

Justin Herbert appeared to try to blow off ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after the Chargers beat the Eagles on Monday Night Football

The sports broadcaster chased down the quarterback for a post-game interview, which he kept curt in a now-viral video

Herbert led the Chargers to a 22-19 victory in overtime against the defending Super Bowl champions

Justin Herbert was ready to get back to his Los Angeles Chargers teammates after their big win.

The quarterback, 27, attempted to blow off a post-game interview with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after leading his team to a 22-19 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Dec. 8.

In a now-viral video, Herbert was chased down by the prominent sideline reporter, 37, for the usual debrief after the game. The Chargers star’s attitude led fans to call him out as being “rude,” as he kept walking despite her visible efforts to stop him for comment.

“No, I’m trying to celebrate with my team,” Herbert told Rutledge.

“No, I know, but can we just talk to you real fast?” she asked him in another attempt, cameras still rolling and the player still walking towards his team after their overtime victory.

Abbie Parr/Getty Justin Herbert.

Eventually, the ESPN reporter got Herbert’s attention and rattled off three brief questions to secure the interview.

“What was it like to watch the interception there that sealed this game for you guys to get this win,” she asked him.

“Yeah, the defense played incredible,” Herbert said. “They came up with so many big stops today. So proud to be able to play for those guys, and the way they compete down in and down out is really fun to watch.”

Then, Rutledge asked Herbert — who confirmed his romance with singer Madison Beer in October — about his broken hand and how he’s feeling after getting hit multiple times.

“I’m feeling pretty good, thank you,” he replied.

Brooke Sutton/Getty; Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Justin Herbert and Laura Rutledge.

Lastly, the sports broadcaster asked for Herbert’s thoughts on the Chargers’ ability to secure the win in overtime, especially against a strong opponent like the Eagles.

“Yeah, not the way we drew it up but the battle in these guys, it’s so much fun and I’m honored to be apart of this team,” he said. “They never quit. It’s just fun to be apart of and we’ll watch the film and keep getting better at it, but we’ll keep moving forward.”

After the interview, Rutledge threw it back to the hosts in the studio, who praised her for doing a “great job.”

Harry How/Getty Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

On the other side of the stadium, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts opened up about his team’s tough loss — their third straight — in a press conference after the game.

“I didn’t play well enough,” Hurts, whose double turnover in overtime sealed the loss, told media. “Too many turnovers. Lots of opportunities, especially when we get on the other side of the 50 [yard line] and I wasn’t able to get us in the box.”

“I think that that one stinks,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of the defeat. “That one stinks, and I think at the end of the day we had some turnovers in this game, uncharacteristic of ourselves, and every time it’s going to come down to coaching well enough and executing well enough.”

The win put the Chargers’ record at 9-4 this season, while the Eagles dropped to 8-5.

Read the original article on People