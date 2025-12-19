Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes begins rehab after knee surgery with eye on Week 1 return in 2026

The Chiefs could be missing several big names beyond their star quarterback.

Rashee Rice and fellow wide receiver Tyquan Thornton are in the concussion protocol after taking vicious hits in the game against Los Angeles, while left tackle Jaylon Moore remains out with a knee injury and right tackle Jawaan Taylor is out with an elbow issue.

On defense, cornerback Trent McDuffie is still dealing with a knee injury and linebacker Leo Chenal with a shoulder problem.

None of those players practiced Wednesday.

“We’ll see how they roll timewise for the game,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

As for Mahomes, he plans to return to Kansas City by Friday, where he will continue rehabbing with Burkholder’s staff. Leading the effort will be Julie Frymyer, his assistant trainer and top physical therapist, whose name made headlines during the 2022-23 playoffs for her role in helping Mahomes overcome a severe high-ankle sprain without having to miss a game.

Frymyer was even featured alongside Mahomes recently in a State Farm insurance commercial.

“I think you guys know, as a player, his mindset is a little different than most,” Burkholder said. “He’s so regimented in what he does. He’s in here at 6 a.m. He’s the last guy out at night. He’ll take the rehab like that. When you add up all the little things, that allows the player to get back faster. They don’t heal up faster, they just get back to performance faster.”

Reid said he’s spoken daily with Mahomes since the injury in the closing minutes of Sunday’s game.

“He’s so positive right now,” Reid said. “Like Rick said, he attacked this thing the day of. You wouldn’t expect anything less. ‘Get me up, get me going,’ he’s basically saying, an hour after the game. ‘Brace me up and let me go.’ It’s not one of those injuries, obviously, but that’s his mindset. I think he’ll do great with the rehab. He’s a pretty fast healer that way. And his attitude is 90% of things, how you go about it. How you’re willing to push through the pain to get right.”

Minshew acknowledged a strange feeling walking through the team facility without Mahomes this week. But the two QBs have been in touch, and the veteran of 46 starts across seven NFL seasons is looking forward to Mahomes’ input the rest of the way.