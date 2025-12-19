Lauren Sánchez Bezos Wears $30K Designer Outfit for Girls’ Night Out

NEED TO KNOW Lauren Sánchez Bezos stepped out in a designer outfit estimated to be worth over $30,000 while in Los Angeles with Brooks Nader

The philanthropist’s look included a Schiaparelli coat originally priced at around $10,200

She also carried a pricey Chanel bag

Lauren Sánchez Bezos is dressed to the nines for a girls’ night.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, the philanthropist, 55, stepped out in Los Angeles with Brooks Nader wearing a designer ensemble worth over $30,000.

The former journalist sported a blue double-breasted coat by Schiaparelli, originally priced at around $10,200. The ankle-length piece featured a fuzzy texture and gold nipple buttons. Sánchez Bezos also wore a sheer lace top underneath.

She accessorized with a metallic sphere bag by Chanel. The item was a part of the fashion house’s 2025 Métiers d’Art collection, and while no longer available, it reportedly retailed for $20,900, per Reddit. There is one for resale currently listed at $39,605 on The Luxury Closet, per Page Six.

Sánchez Bezos rounded out her look with black pumps and $585 Prada sunglasses.

Nader, 28, opted for a sheer black long-sleeve minidress which she wore with black tights, black pumps and a red handbag. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore her blonde hair in a bouncy blowout.

Brooks Nader and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

Melanie Miller / BACKGRID



Earlier this month, Sánchez Bezos shared a rare photo of her daughter Ella Whitesell on her Instagram Stories to celebrate her acceptance to college.

“Congratulations! I have tears in my eyes looking at this photo and knowing you will be heading off to college soon,” Sánchez Bezos wrote over a photo of Ella wearing a pink and white unicorn onesie. “Beyond proud of how hard you work – I love you SO much. Congratulations on getting into the college of your dreams.”

Sánchez Bezos and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tied the knot in June in an elaborate ceremony in Venice, Italy.

Bezos shares four kids — three sons and one daughter — with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott. Meanwhile, Sánchez Bezos has one son with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez and two children with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

Sánchez Bezos and Bezos tied the knot in Venice in a black-tie ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on June 27.

The couple celebrated their Italian nuptials over the course of several days, welcoming a number of their celebrity friends for the lavish festivities, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun and Tom Brady.