Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 18

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-0 against the Utah Jazz this season, and they’ll hit the road to play them on Thursday night.
Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as favorites in this game, but don’t sleep on this Utah team – especially at home. The Jazz are 7-7 at home after upsetting the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday, and they lost by just two points in their meeting with the Lakers at Delta Center.
Luka Doncic, LeBron James and company are looking to earn a win with Austin Reaves ruled out for this game, and they’ve been solid overall on the road, going 11-3 in 14 games.
However, the Lakers’ advanced numbers are slipping, as they are just 14th in the league in net rating and 20th in defensive rating. How much longer can L.A. play as a below-average defense and remain in the top four in the West?
It’s going to be tough, and the Lakers may find themselves in a dog fight against a frisky Utah team.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
Moneyline
Total
Lakers Injury Report
Jazz Injury Report
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Doncic is a great prop target for the short-handed Lakers:
The Los Angeles Lakers are down Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton and potentially Gabe Vincent (questionable) on Thursday night, which puts Luka Doncic in a great spot to lead the team in scoring.
This season, Doncic is averaging 34.7 points per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3. With Reaves out, there is going to be a lot more shot volume to go around in the Lakers’ offense, and Doncic should benefit.
He already leads the NBA in usage rate, shots per game (23.1) and 3-pointers attempted per game (10.7). Doncic also torched the Utah Jazz for 37 and 33 points in two meetings earlier this season. The MVP candidate has scored 35 or more points in 11 of his 19 games overall.
The Jazz rank 29th in the NBA in both defensive rating and opponent points per game, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Doncic have a huge game, especially if the Lakers aren’t able to pull away early. L.A. is 16-9 against the spread this season, but it did let the Jazz hang around in both of their meetings back in November.
Another play from Peter’s Points, I am backing the Jazz to cover at home in this matchup:
The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-0 against the Utah Jazz this season, but they only beat them by two points in Utah in their last meeting.
L.A. is down both Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton on Thursday night, yet oddsmakers still have it favored by 7.5 points on the road. The Lakers are 11-3 straight up on the road and 10-4 against the spread, but they failed to cover the last time these teams met.
Now, Utah isn’t nearly as good as the Lakers, in fact it’s not even close, but this team has been much tougher at home. The Jazz are 7-7 straight up at home, going 10-4 against the spread. They’ve also covered in eight of 12 games as home underdogs this season.
The Jazz have a decent offense (19th in offensive rating), and that may help them hang around against a Lakers team that is 20th in defensive rating and down a pair of starters on Thursday night.
L.A. will probably win this game, but with this spread set at more than two possessions, I think the Jazz are the right side to cover.
Pick: Jazz +8.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
