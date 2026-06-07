Denmark vs Ukraine: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel and kick-off time

Today’s game between Denmark and Ukraine will kick-off at Jun 7, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Denmark vs Ukraine is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Denmark host Ukraine at Nature Energy Park in Odense in an international friendly, with both nations using the fixture to finalise their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brian Riemer’s Denmark side arrive at this match carrying some uncertainty. Their qualifying campaign had its moments — a 4-0 dismantling of North Macedonia stood out — but back-to-back defeats to Scotland and Czechia exposed a fragility that Riemer has been working to address. The pain of missing out on automatic qualification, sealed in part by Scott McTominay’s now-infamous overhead kick, has lingered in the Danish camp.

Denmark’s most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with DR Congo just days ago, a result that did little to sharpen confidence but at least kept a clean sheet. Riemer will want more attacking intent from his side before the tournament begins.

Ukraine arrive in considerably better shape. They beat Poland 2-0 in their most recent friendly, a result that extended a run of form that includes wins over Albania and Iceland. Three wins from their last five matches tells a story of a squad building momentum at exactly the right time.

For Ukraine, this fixture is another opportunity to bed in combinations and manage minutes across a squad that has shown real resilience throughout the qualifying cycle. A side that lost 4-0 to France has also beaten Poland away from home — the range of results reflects both their ceiling and their floor.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Denmark vs Ukraine, including TV channel listings, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Denmark vs Ukraine with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Riemer’s Denmark have no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this match, and no probable starting lineup has been announced at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the coaching staff confirms selections.

Ukraine are similarly without confirmed team news, with no injuries, suspensions or projected XI currently available. Further squad information will be provided as it is confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded) 10/8 Games over 2.5 goals 4/5 Both teams scored 3/5 Goal Scored (Conceded) 6/7 Games over 2.5 goals 2/5 Both teams scored 1/5

Denmark have recorded one win, two draws and two losses across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding eight. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with DR Congo in a friendly, which followed a 2-2 defeat to Czechia in World Cup qualification. Their standout result in that run was a 4-0 win over North Macedonia, though defeats to Scotland and Czechia mean Denmark have been inconsistent at both ends of the pitch.

Ukraine have won three of their last five matches, losing twice. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 friendly win over Poland, which built on earlier victories against Albania and Iceland. A 4-0 qualifying loss to France and a 3-1 defeat to Sweden are the two defeats in that sequence, with Ukraine scoring five goals and conceding seven across the full five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Games over 2.5 goals 0/3 Both teams scored 1/3

The head-to-head data covers three previous meetings between these sides. The most recent fixture took place in March 2005, when Ukraine beat Denmark 1-0 in a World Cup qualification match. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in a September 2004 qualifier played in Denmark. The earliest meeting in the dataset is an April 2003 friendly, which Denmark won 1-0 at home. Across these three matches, each side has one win and one draw, with Denmark holding home advantage in two of the three fixtures.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denmark vs Ukraine today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL’s guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster’s website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: