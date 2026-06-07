Mirra Andreeva’s first Grand Slam always felt like a ‘when.’ At the French Open, she made it so

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PARIS — Women’s tennis has a new Grand Slam queen, and she is going to be around for a while.

Mirra Andreeva, the 19-year-old Russian raised from her first years to fulfill her mother’s dreams of having a child who would reach the top of the sport, won the French Open Saturday with an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 win over Maja Chwalińska of Poland, a 24-year-old who was trying to become the first qualifier to win the title at Roland Garros in the Open Era.

For Andreeva, it was a new high point in a career that has seen so many of them in the three years and two months since she shot onto the scene as a 15-year-old at the Madrid Open. That version of Andreeva showed up with her eyes wide open, taking to Twitter to tell the world she had just seen Andy Murray IRL, before knocking off a Grand Slam finalist and two top-20 players on her way to the fourth round.

It was quite the debut, and on Saturday, 1,137 days later, through lots of growing pains and plenty of on-court meltdowns, Andreeva lifted the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen at the end of a tournament in which so many of the big favorites had melted amid golden opportunities to seize the moment.

When it was over, Andreeva delivered her trademark trophy speech, making sure to show gratitude to the woman of the hour after working her way through the cast of her support team.

“I also want to thank myself, for believing in myself and always giving my 100 percent even when it’s tough,” she said on Court Philippe-Chatrier. “Only I know how tough it was for me.”

Chwalińska, her last obstacle, was responsible for much of the unforeseen carnage at this year’s French Open. She was the world No. 114 at the start of the qualifying tournament. She played her first round of the main draw, against the Olympic champion, Zheng Qinwen — wearing a logo-free solid gray top, since she had no clothing sponsor.

Her left-handed combinations of spins and height and drop shots beguiled foe after foe. No one could get the ball past her. No one could win the cat-and-mouse duels that she imposed on every match. Chwalińska was the symbol of a tournament busted wide open, a chaotic conflagration of all the forces of women’s tennis these days, where depth causes danger from the moment the first balls fly.

Mostly, though, by the time the last ball drops at one of the four majors, one of a handful of players who seem likely to survive to the end is holding the trophy, and order of a sort gets restored.

This order comes with a twist.

While Andreeva was among the half-dozen most likely French Open winners when play began a fortnight ago, her getting over the line still shakes up the top of the sport. She is the first teenager to win a Grand Slam title since Coco Gauff at the 2023 U.S. Open, and her win puts her among a tight bunch ranked between world No. 3 and No. 7, hot on the chase of the No. 2 and No. 1, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka.

Even before Andreeva’s 20th birthday, winning a Grand Slam title has long been a matter of when, rather than if, for her.

“You are so young and talented, it’s so annoying,” Chwalińska joked from the stage during the trophy ceremony.

Mirra Andreeva’s nerve management as a favorite was key to her winning her first major title. (Tim Clayton / Getty Images)

This is the way it was always supposed to go. Her mother, Raisa, fell in love with tennis 21 years ago in Siberia, while watching Marat Safin defeat Lleyton Hewitt in the Australian Open final. Mirra’s older sister, Erika, was an infant. Mirra was still more than two years away from her first breath.

By the time the girls were toddlers, they were being toted to tennis lessons, then to Sochi for better coaching, then to France for academy training. Roughly a dozen years later, the Andreeva family had two teenage tennis pros on their hands. As happens so often in the sport — see: John McEnroe, Serena Williams, Andy Murray — the younger one was on the fast track to the top.

Andreeva’s rise appeared to become even more of an eventuality two years ago, when she began working with Conchita Martínez, the Spanish teen phenom of four decades ago. Martínez would be the one to both manage Andreeva’s talent and variety, her unique combinations of touch and power, and help her find the right balance between her diamond conviction to win, and her propensity for blowing a fuse and self-destructing when games and sets and matches didn’t go her way.

From her first months on the tour, Andreeva showed that she could burn too hot, letting her anger and frustration and perfectionism get the better of her. She was lucky not to get defaulted during her first shot at the French Open main draw, when she fired a ball into a crowd.

At last year’s Roland Garros, she drowned in a cacophony of boos as she tried to survive a filleting at the hands of hometown favorite Loïs Boisson. Through last fall and this winter, she kept succumbing to tears at tough moments in matches — sometimes in tight moments in big ones, sometimes in innocuous moments in small ones.

In March, she walked on to Stadium 1 at Indian Wells in the California Desert to defend her BNP Paribas Open title. She walked off cursing at the crowd with fury and futility after the pressure of being the favorite sent her spiraling to a defeat against Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic.

Then, a month ago, at her favorite Madrid Open, she lost a 5-1 third-set lead against Hungary’s Anna Bondár. Andreeva sat with her towel, telling Martínez and the rest of the tennis-watching world that she was not a champion, that she would choke, and that she would lose.

Instead, she won. Madrid did not bring a title, but it did bring clarity.

Since her ugly day in Madrid, Andreeva has kept reminding herself of the words of her psychologist, who told her that everyone gets to decide what kind of player and person they are on the tennis court.

In her post-final news conference, Andreeva said she decided to “choose to be a fighter.” She also started binging Roger Federer matches, watching how he carried himself and almost always kept his cool. That’s the player she wanted to be. After her semifinal win in Paris, Andreeva said that her concentration and visualization work, also with her psychologist, had allowed her to see the hairs on the tennis ball as she hit it.

That did not guarantee she was ready to win a title. She had arrived at the French Open as a player capable of making a deep run, but lately in women’s tennis, Grand Slam titles have largely been the domain of the best of the best, all people who had won them before.

Iga Świątek. Gauff. Rybakina. Sabalenka. Surely winning one of the sport’s four big titles would require going through one of them.

It didn’t. Rybakina, the Australian Open champion, fell in the second round. Gauff, trying to defend her title, lost in the third. Świątek, the four-time French Open winner and Wimbledon champion, lost in the fourth. Sabalenka, the U.S. Open champion and world No. 1, got bounced in the quarters.

Entering the semifinals, Andreeva was the only top-10 player left and seemingly the favorite, a role that has not always suited her under the bright lights. So many of her losses the past year have come earlier than they were supposed to, at the hands of lower-ranked opponents. Could she handle being the player to beat?

She could. She glided past a tight Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals. In Saturday’s final, she came out tentatively, feeling out the texture of Chwalińska’s game, which is so out-of-keeping with the top of women’s tennis in 2026.

Mirra Andreeva used drop shots, moonballs and raw power to neutralize Maja Chwalińska’s difficult game Saturday in Paris. (Thibault Camus / Associated Press)

Andreeva lost her serve twice, before holding it to draw even with Chwalińska at 3-3. At 30-30 in the next game, Chwalińska wobbled, sending an open forehand long and slicing a backhand into the net.

In her news conference, Chwalińska said Andreeva handled the windy conditions and her nerves far better than she did. She said she had been so stressed by her storybook run that she had barely eaten the past three weeks.

“People are expecting we’re going to be acting like adults and we’re just kids,” Chwalińska said.

With those gifts, Andreeva took off. By the time Chwalińska found her footing again, Andreeva was up 2-0 in the second set and on her way. She played too loose while trying to serve out the championship at 6-3, 5-1, but she wasn’t about to let this one slip away. She jumped ahead as Chwalińska started serving, cracked a short, crosscourt backhand into the corner on her first match point and sunk to her knees in elation.

That group of players one must get through to win a Grand Slam grew by one on Saturday. Add Mirra Andreeva’s name to the list. Don’t plan on crossing it out anytime soon.