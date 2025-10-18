Detroit native ‘Golden Bachelor’ makes rose decisions. 3 women left

ABC’s “Golden Bachelor,” a Detroit native, has narrowed his search for love down to three women.
Mel Owens, 66, who initially gained notoriety for saying he doesn’t want to date anyone as old as him handed out three roses last night, sending home retired IRS agent Cheryl, who had been a fan favorite on the reality series.
Owens and the competing women, who all are about his age, went on a group date in the latest episode that included a spiritual getaway to Butterfly Mountian, located in Los Angeles.
Contestants were asked to let go of negative emotions, and each woman had alone time with Owens.
In the end, Owens offered roses to Cindy, Peg and Debbie while sending home Cheryl and Nicolle.
Owens, 66, played linebacker for the University of Michigan from 1977 to 1980, earned All-Big Ten recognition before being drafted ninth overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams is this season’s Golden Bachelor.
The former NFL player turned lawyer’s father taught Diana Ross in school while living in Detroit.
The younger Owens appeared on the “In the Trenches” podcast earlier this year and said his preference is to date women 45 to 60 years old. The comment brought controversy, which he addressed in the first episode of the show.
Here’s what to know about the “Golden Bachelor.”
Who got roses Wednesday night?
Roses went to Cindy, Peg and Debbie.
Two women were sent home, including Cheryl and Nicolle.
When does ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Season 2 air?
New episodes air weekly on Wednesdays and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.
Who is Mel Owens?
Before spending nine seasons in the NFL and then pivoting to a career in law, Owens played linebacker for the University of Michigan from 1977 to 1980.
Owens earned his juris doctorate from the University of California’s Hastings College of the Law and is now a partner at NBO Law in Orange County.
His legal practice primarily focuses on sports injuries, workers’ comp, and disability benefits, according to his law firm — areas close to home for a former athlete.
Golden Bachelor 2025 cast
The cast for the “Golden Bachelor” 2025 season included 23 women:
- Alexandra, 67, a luxury yacht sales representative from Miami
- Amy, 63, a full-time mom from Short Hills, New Jersey
- Andra, 77, a retired federal worker from Los Angeles
- Carla, 62, a former model from Los Angeles
- Carol, 63, family manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman from Villa Park, California
- Cheryl, 66, a retired IRS employee from Englewood, Colorado
- Cindy, 60, a retired biomedical engineer from Austin, Texas
- Debbie, 65, a fitness professional from Denver, Colorado
- Diane, 71, a librarian from Wasilla, Alaska
- Gerri, 64, a home care agency CEO from Rockville, Maryland
- Lily, 72, a retired elementary school teacher from Pacific Palisades, California
- Lisa, 66, a state park employee from Marion, Ohio
- Maia, 58, a college sports consultant from Malibu, California
- Monica B., 62, a flight attendant from Huntsville, Alabama
- Monica P., 60, a cosmetic dentist from Birmingham, Alabama
- Mylene, 61, a casino VIP host from Las Vegas
- Nicolle, 64, a yoga instructor from Miami Beach, Florida
- Peg, 62, a retired firefighter and bomb tech from Las Vegas
- Robin, 63, a wealth advisor/vineyard owner from Napa Valley, California
- Roxanne, 62, a longevity nurse from Austin, Texas
- Susie, 62, a realtor from Del Mar, California
- Terri, 71, a cosmetic dentist from Houston, Texas
- Tracy, 62, an interior designer from Lafayette, Louisiana
USA Today contributed reporting.
