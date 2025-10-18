OL Logan Howland ruled out for Oklahoma against South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Oklahoma will officially be without redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Logan Howland for its Week 8 matchup against South Carolina.

Howland was listed as out on the final gameday availability report released Saturday morning, 90 minutes before the Sooners and Gamecocks kicked off from Williams-Brice Stadium. Howland had been listed as doubtful throughout the week before being downgraded on Saturday’s report.

The 6-foot-6, 322-pound offensive tackle has now missed two consecutive games after sustaining an injury in Oklahoma’s Week 6 win against Kent State. Howland played just one snap against the Golden Flashes before exiting with an undisclosed injury, and he was ruled out of last week’s Red River Rivalry loss to Texas.

*** LAST CHANCE: JOIN SOONERS ILLUSTRATED NOW AND GET 60% OFF AN ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP***

Howland started three of Oklahoma’s first five games of the season prior to his injury. He started the season opener against Illinois State at right tackle before starting at left tackle against both Temple and Auburn. Howland has been the Sooners’ swing tackle this season, providing depth at both tackle spots behind freshman Michael Fasusi and veteran Derek Simmons.

Howland is one of eight Oklahoma players who will miss Saturday’s game against South Carolina. He joins offensive linemen Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor—all of whom were ruled out at the start of the week—as well as tight end Kade McIntyre, wide receiver Keontez Lewis, defensive back Kendel Dolby and running back Jovantae Barnes.

No. 14 Oklahoma (5-1, 1-1 SEC) and South Carolina (3-3, 1-3) are set to kick off at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network, as the Sooners look to bounce back from their first loss of the season and secure bowl eligibility.

Oklahoma availability report (Saturday)

Player Position Initial designation Thursday update Friday update Saturday update Troy Everett OL Out Out Out Out Jake Taylor OL Out Out Out Out Jacob Sexton OL Out Out Out Out Keontez Lewis WR Doubtful Doubtful Out Out Kade McIntyre TE Doubtful Doubtful Out Out Jovantae Barnes RB Questionable Doubtful Out Out Kendel Dolby DB N/A N/A Out Out Logan Howland OL Doubtful Doubtful Doubtful Out

South Carolina availability report (Saturday)

Player Position Initial designation Thursday update Friday update Saturday update Nolan Hay OL Doubtful Out Out Out Shedrick Sarratt Jr. OL Doubtful Questionable Available Available Cason Henry OL Doubtful Out Out Out Markee Anderson OL Questionable Available Available Available Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy DL Questionable Probable Available Available Brandon Cisse DB Probable Probable Probable Available Brian Rowe Jr. WR Available Out Out Out Jatavius Shivers OL Available Available Questionable Game-time decision Davonte Miles DL Available Out Out Out

Are you interested in keeping up with the Sooners Illustrated team on social media and more? Head to Twitter and toss our staff a follow in order to get all perspectives and in-depth coverage on OU athletics. You can find Collin Kennedy at @CKennedy247. James D. Jackson is at @JamesDJackson15. Josh Callaway is at @JoshMCallaway. Lead reporter Tom Green can be found at @Tomas_Verde. Finally, simply click here to check out the new Oklahoma Sooners on 247Sports YouTube Channel where the team will be sharing video content to viewers for FREE!