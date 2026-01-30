‘Dhurandhar’ OTT release CENSORED: Fans fume over muted dialogues, 10-min cuts; say ‘Animal and Kabir Singh have no cuts’

After a phenomenal run in theatres and scoring Rs 1,000 crore at the box office, ‘Dhurandhar’ finally had its digital release on January 30. The film had a quiet debut at midnight, prompting fans to rush to Netflix to rewatch the film. Others who didn’t get a chance to watch it in cinemas, also tuned in to catch the Hindi film dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. However, all those who tuned in to watch the film, weren’t too pleased with one major difference. Fans noted that the film, which was given an ‘A’ rating, was in fact censored for its OTT debut. ,‘Dhurandhar’ censored on OTTSoon after the film began streaming, social media was flooded with complaints and sharp criticism from viewers, with fans accusing the streaming platform of muting dialogues, censoring abusive language and trimming a total of 10 minutes of the film. Fuming over the edits, fans of the Aditya Dhar directorial took to their handles to say that they had expected an uncensored version following its theatrical run. Several users even questioned the logic of censoring an adult film on an over-18 platform.Fans react to ‘Dhurandhar’ getting censored“You certify the film as A but you have muted/censored words! Like are we bunch of 5y/o or what? Everyone in this app is over 18, there’s no meaning in watching a film with lots of cuts and censoring. You’re just stealing the natural raw vibe from it,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “#Dhurandhar on Netflix with muted dialogues + censored abuses. If OTT isn’t giving us the uncut version, who is?”Another wrote, “noooooo #Dhurandhar on Netflix still has the gaalis censored! bhai what is the point of releasing on OTT if you censor the best parts.” Another elaborated, “A big letdown from you people @NetflixIndia Why the hell would you Censor it when everyone is expecting for an un censored version!! Censoring an A rated film itself is a joke whereas Animal and Kabir Singh has no cuts.”Another wrote, “Seriously mood off hogya, I was hoping for uncensored version.” Some users even asked, “Kuch jugaad for uncensored version ke liye.”Check out the tweets below:

‘Dhurandhar’ releases with shorter runtime

The backlash was not just reserved for the muted cuss words and other edited scenes, many even noted that the film’s runtime was significantly shorter. Viewers alleged that the OTT version of the film had been trimmed by nearly 10 minutes. Dhurandhar reportedly ran for approximately 3 hours and 34 minutes in theatres, while the digital version clocks in at around 3 hours and 25 minutes. “Cut version uhh around 10 mins portions deleted!” one user claimed, prompting others to demand that the platform “release the uncut version. ”The ‘Dhurandhar’ OTT debut comes 8 weeks after the film debuted in cinemas on December 5. Following its digital release, the makers are now gearing up for the release of ‘Dhurandhar Part 2’, slated for a March 19 release.