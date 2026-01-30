Thunder vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds, time: 2026 NBA picks for Thursday, Jan. 29

The two teams who met in last season’s Western Conference Finals will get reacquainted on Thursday’s NBA schedule as the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. OKC (38-10) won that West Finals series in five games and is coming off a 104-95 victory over New Orleans on Tuesday. Minnesota (29-19) has won back-to-back outings, most recently defeating Dallas, 118-105, on Wednesday. Guard Jalen Williams (hamstring) is out for Oklahoma City. Mike Conley (back) is out for Minnesota, while Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. These teams have alternated wins and losses over their last eight regular-season matchups, with the Wolves prevailing in the last meeting. The latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds have OKC as 6.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Thunder 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -6.5 at DraftKings Timberwolves vs. Thunder over/under: 228.5 points Timberwolves vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -229, Timberwolves +188 Timberwolves vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Thunder streaming: Prime Video

How to make Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks

After 10,000 simulations of Wolves vs. Thunder, SportsLine’s model is going Over on the total (228.5). Three of their last four matchups in Minnesota have gone Over, and these are two of the most potent offenses in the NBA. The Thunder lead the league in scoring and rank among the top three in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and free throw percentage. As for the Wolves, they own the No. 5 scoring offense and also boast top-5 rankings in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage.

OKC will be without defensive ace Alex Caruso (adductor) and All-Defensive member in Jalen Williams, while Cason Wallace (hip), who ranks second in the NBA with 2.1 steals per game, is questionable. That’s lots of firepower on the defensive end for the Thunder, which is why the model projects them to allow nearly 5 more points than their regular season average. With that, the Over hits 51.8% of the time.

