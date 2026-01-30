Final Injury Report for Hornets-Mavericks: Will Brandon Miller, Cooper Flagg, Play?

The Dallas Mavericks are at home on Thursday night as they host the Charlotte Hornets in an interconference matchup.

Dallas enters Thursday’s game with a 19-28 record after losing at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

In Wednesday’s loss to the Timberwolves, P.J. Washington led the way for the Mavericks as he recorded 21 points and seven rebounds while Naji Marshall added 18 points and six rebounds of his own.

Now Dallas will try to bounce back on Thursday as they face off against the Hornets in a tough home matchup.

On the other side, Charlotte enters Thursday’s contest with a 20-28 record after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Wednesday night.

Brandon Miller led the way for the Hornets in Wednesday’s victory as he ended the game with 26 points and three assists while Miles Bridges recorded 20 points, six rebounds and three assists.

While both teams are looking to pick up a victory in Thursday night’s matchup, both squads may be without multiple key players due to injuries.

Hornets Injury Report, Will Brandon Miller Play?

For the Hornets, they have three players listed on their injury report for Thursday, including Miller.

Charlotte has listed Miller as probable due to a left ankle impingement and he is expected to play against the Mavericks.

The Hornets have ruled out Grant Williams due to right knee injury management while Mason Plumlee remains sidelined while recovering from right groin surgery.

Mavericks Injury Report, Will Cooper Flagg, Klay Thompson Play?

On the other side, the Mavericks have seven players listed on their injury report, though Cooper Flagg is not one of them.

Of course, Flagg missed Wednesday’s game due to ankle injury management but is off the injury report and will return on Thursday night.

Dallas has listed Klay Thompson as probable with left knee soreness and he is also expected to return after missing Wednesday’s loss.

The Mavericks have ruled out Naji Marshall due to rest as he will miss his first game of the season while Brandon Williams is questionable due to a right ankle sprain.

Anthony Davis, Dante Exum, Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II have all been ruled out as they remain sidelined while recovering from injuries.

Fans can catch Thursday night’s matchup between the Hornets and Mavericks from Dallas at 8:30 p.m. EST.

