Emily Ann Roberts captures new love magic on ‘My Future’ — Fresh off a 2026 ACM nomination

Rising country standout Emily Ann Roberts is leaning into romance, spontaneity, and a touch of playful daydreaming on her new single “My Future” — a song that feels as charming and heartfelt as the story behind it.

Arriving at a major moment in her career — just one day after earning a 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards nomination for New Female Artist of the Year — ‘My Future’ further cements Roberts as one of the genre’s most exciting breakout voices.

A Love Story That Starts in a Moment

‘My Future’ is built around a simple but instantly relatable idea: seeing someone for the first time and imagining an entire life together in seconds. It’s romantic, a little impulsive — and exactly the kind of storytelling Roberts delivers best.

“The idea actually came from my husband, Chris,” Roberts shared. “He kept seeing people comment, ‘I think I see my future,’ and it got me thinking. I loved the idea of a girl meeting a guy and planning everything in her head right away. A little crazy? Maybe — but when a woman knows what she wants, she knows!”

That sense of certainty — mixed with a wink of self-awareness — runs throughout the track, giving it both heart and personality.

Classic Country Meets Playful Charm

Musically, the song leans into a gentle, easygoing groove. Fiddle and pedal steel weave around Roberts’ warm, expressive vocal, creating a dreamy, almost cinematic backdrop for the song’s love-at-first-sight narrative.

Written alongside Shane Minor and Micah Wilshire, the track came together in a spirit of pure creativity.

“I remember that day being so inspiring because we were just having fun and writing what made us grin,” she said. “Brandon Hood produced it and completely brought it to life. It’s full of personality and exactly what I hoped it would be.”

A Breakout Year Gaining Momentum

The release follows a string of major milestones for Roberts. After standout performances at C2C Festival across the UK and Germany, she continues to build international momentum with a packed touring schedule.

She’s set to join Thomas Rhett on his Soundtrack to Life Tour, including major stops at Geodis Park and Hersheypark Stadium alongside Niall Horan, while also headlining select dates of her own.

Later this year, she’ll return to Europe and the UK supporting Cody Johnson on his arena run.

October 27 – The O2 Arena – London

November 1 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham

November 2 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow

November 4 – SSE Arena Belfast – Belfast

November 5 – 3Arena – Dublin

Alongside her ACM nomination, Roberts has also been named to the Grand Ole Opry’s NextStage Class of 2026 — another clear signal that her rise is only just beginning.

With “My Future,” she delivers a song that feels both timeless and fresh — a reminder that sometimes the biggest love stories start in the smallest, most unexpected moments.