Mark Calcavecchia removed from Masters for phone use

April 8, 2026Updated April 9, 2026, 1:57 p.m. ET

Former British Open champion Mark Calcavecchia was removed from the Masters for violating the tournament’s no-phone policy.

Augusta National Golf Club strictly prohibits patrons from bringing cell phones onto the course to maintain its traditional atmosphere.

Calcavecchia, a past major winner and honorary invitee, did not deny the incident when contacted for comment.

Other notable figures, including former pro Charlie Rymer, have also been ejected for similar rule violations in the past.

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Masters no-phone policy applies to all patrons. That includes major champions, as Mark Calcavecchia found out the hard way on Tuesday.

Winners of men’s golf’s other three majors are exempt for five years into the Masters and then become “honorary invitees.” Calcavecchia, 65, played in the Masters 18 times during his career between 1987 and 2008 and finished second in 1988.

When the 13-time PGA Tour winner was reached by phone and asked to explain what led to his dismissal, he didn’t offer any details, but he also didn’t deny that it happened.

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“I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now,” he said. Before another word could be uttered, he proceeded to do so.

The Masters has AT&T as “a champion partner,” the top tier of sponsorship, and the communications company provides banks of phones that patrons can use on the course to make calls, but the club strictly prohibits cell phones, laptops, tablets and two-way pagers. The policy is enforced “to maintain a traditional atmosphere.” Violating this rule can lead to immediate expulsion and loss of tickets.

As of 4:20p.m. ET on Wednesday, Augusta National Golf Club has yet to respond to a request for comment.

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Calcavecchia not first pro to be removed at Augusta

Calcavecchia isn’t the first prominent former pro to be removed from the premises. Former Golf Channel broadcaster Charlie Rymer, who was credentialed by the Westwood One radio network to cover the tournament, lost his credential and was asked to leave in 2011 after he stepped outside the media center to chat on his cell phone and was spotted by a security guard.

“We explained to him our policy, how we take it very seriously and we sent him home,” an Augusta National spokesman said at the time.

Rymer broke into tears, but to no avail. Keegan Bradley told Golfweek that he once drove his sister on the property, and she was busted with a phone in the clubhouse. However, her tears were more effective.

“They were going to kick her out and she cried, and they let her put her phone in a safe and stay,” Bradley recalled.

But that option wasn’t on the table, apparently, for a past major champion as Calcavecchia can now attest.