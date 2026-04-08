Mark Calcavecchia removed from Masters for phone use

By / April 11, 2026

April 8, 2026Updated April 9, 2026, 1:57 p.m. ET

  • Former British Open champion Mark Calcavecchia was removed from the Masters for violating the tournament’s no-phone policy.
  • Augusta National Golf Club strictly prohibits patrons from bringing cell phones onto the course to maintain its traditional atmosphere.
  • Calcavecchia, a past major winner and honorary invitee, did not deny the incident when contacted for comment.
  • Other notable figures, including former pro Charlie Rymer, have also been ejected for similar rule violations in the past.

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Masters no-phone policy applies to all patrons. That includes major champions, as Mark Calcavecchia found out the hard way on Tuesday.

Winners of men’s golf’s other three majors are exempt for five years into the Masters and then become “honorary invitees.” Calcavecchia, 65, played in the Masters 18 times during his career between 1987 and 2008 and finished second in 1988. 

When the 13-time PGA Tour winner was reached by phone and asked to explain what led to his dismissal, he didn’t offer any details, but he also didn’t deny that it happened.

“I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now,” he said. Before another word could be uttered, he proceeded to do so.

The Masters has AT&T as “a champion partner,” the top tier of sponsorship, and the communications company provides banks of phones that patrons can use on the course to make calls, but the club strictly prohibits cell phones, laptops, tablets and two-way pagers. The policy is enforced “to maintain a traditional atmosphere.” Violating this rule can lead to immediate expulsion and loss of tickets.

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