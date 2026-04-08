With Emmy buzz already gaining momentum for “Euphoria” Season 3, the HBO show’s all-star cast is set to appear at its premiere screening on Tuesday night in Hollywood.

Series regulars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry are confirmed to attend as are “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and executive producer Drake. While Elordi and Schafer had not been listed on the initial media tip sheet for the event, HBO reps have now confirmed they will be in attendance after all.

Others walking the red carpet will be series newcomers Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Marshawn Lynch, Danielle Deadwyler, Barrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Anna Van Patten, Priscilla Delgado, Madison Thompson, Sam Trammell, Asante Blackk, Trisha Paytas, James Lan, dry HébertColleen Camp and Homer Gere, among many others.

Colman Domingo, who won a 2022 Emmy for outstanding guest actor for his work as Rue’s Narcotics Anonymous sponsor Ali Muhammad, won’t be able to make it the premiere, but for good reason — he’s in New York City getting ready to host this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

The guest list also includes Al Pacino, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Georgia May Jagger, Grace Van Patten, Jason Reitman and Jennifer Morrison. Stars of Levinson’s series “The Idol” will also be represented by Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Zendaya, who leads “Euphoria” as recovering drug addict Rue and has earned two Emmys for her work, said during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday that Season 3 would likely be the last. “I think so, yeah,” she said when Barrymore asked it was the final season.

As previously reported, the new season jumps ahead five years, which sees Cassie (Sweeney) and Nate (Elordi) married and living in the suburbs and Rue working off her debt to drug dealer Laurie (Kelly). Levinson also has revealed that Jules (Schafer) is in art school and Maddy (Demie) is working at a talent agency in Hollywood.

Last month, Zendaya told me that “it was a whirlwind” filming the third season. “I did what I do in eight months in like four months,” she said at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Drama.” “It was like trying to get eight episodes in at once. It just flew by me.”

Elordi teased the new season in October. “It was incredible, man,” he told me at the Academy Museum Gala. “It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before.”

He also said that Levinson “constructed something that’s incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it.”

“Euphoria” Season 3 premieres on HBO on April 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.