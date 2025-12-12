Sumrall Announces Buster Faulkner as Offensive Coordinator

Year Position, School 2026-pres. Offensive Coordinator, Florida 2023-25 Offensive Coordinator, Georgia Tech 2020-22 Quality Control – Offense, Georgia 2019 Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks, Southern Miss 2017-18 Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends, Arkansas State 2016 Offensive Coordinator, Arkansas State 2011-15 Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks, Middle Tennessee 2010 Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks, Murray State 2009 Quarterbacks, Central Arkansas 2008 Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks, Valdosta State 2007 Quarterbacks, Valdosta State 2006 Graduate Assistant – Quarterbacks/Offensive Line, Georgia 2005 Student Assistant, Valdosta State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida head football coach Jon Sumrall’s initial Florida Gators staff is taking shape, with the program adding three-time national champion and 20-year collegiate coaching veteran Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator on Thursday. Faulkner was also named the 2025 FootballScoop Offensive Coordinator of the Year.Instrumental in a trio of national titles runs at Georgia (2021, 2022) and Valdosta State (2007), Faulkner comes to the Gators after serving as the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech the past three seasons (2023-25). He comes equipped with 14 years of experience as an offensive coordinator alone, also coaching the tight ends at Georgia Tech after three seasons at Georgia as an offensive quality control coach (2020-22).“Buster is one of the most innovative offensive coaches in football and I couldn’t be happier for him to join our staff,” Sumrall said. “Throughout his impressive career, not only has Buster led some of the highest-scoring offenses in the country, but he’s also shown the ability to design and implement his offenses to the strengths of his players. There is not a doubt in my mind that Buster will have our offense lighting up the scoreboard.”In addition to his national championship success, Faulkner boasts six collegiate conference titles and four division crowns, while claiming a high school state championship as both a coach and a player.“I’m extremely excited to get to work under Jon Sumrall,” Faulkner said. “He’s a proven winner and that’s what excites me the most about this opportunity. Florida is a place where we can compete for national championships and I can’t wait to meet the players and get this thing rolling!”Collectively across his three seasons at Georgia Tech, Faulkner’s offense ranks first in the ACC in rushing (197.8), second in total offense (437.7), third in passing efficiency (144.1) and fifth in scoring offense (31.0). The Yellow Jackets have surrendered the fewest sacks in the conference in all three years of his tenure, allowing 34 total in that span – three fewer than any other ACC team and good for third in the entire FBS. Georgia Tech also ranks 14th and 18th nationally in rushing offense and total offense since 2023, respectively.The elite output from Faulkner’s Yellow Jacket offense has come with tremendous consistency. Faulkner has directed a Georgia Tech offense ranked in the top half of the ACC in rushing, total offense, scoring and passing efficiency in each of his three campaigns. As a result, Georgia Tech improved from a 5-7 record the year prior to Faulkner’s arrival to achieve consecutive, seven-win seasons from 2023-24 upon his arrival, culminating with a 9-3 campaign and t-second-place finish in the ACC in 2025.Faulkner produced five or more All-ACC honorees on the offensive side of the ball in every season with the Jackets for a grand total of 17 selections, featuring 2025 first team quarterback Haynes King. Under Faulkner’s guidance, King led the ACC while ranking third nationally in total offense (329.0 YPG) and was named ACC Quarterback of the Week five times in 11 games this season. King holds status as the only power-conference player in the nation this season, and just the fifth since 1956, to average at least 240 passing yards and 80 rushing yards per game.In 2024, guard Keylan Rutledge became Georgia Tech’s first non-specialist to earn first-team All-America honors in 10 years. That same year, King turned in another ultra-impressive season as the orchestrator of Faulkner’s attack, becoming the first FBS quarterback in the last 70 years with 2,000 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes, a 70% completion percentage and two or fewer interceptions in a season. That came on the heels of a 2023 campaign in which running back Jamal Haynes became Tech’s first 1,000-yard rusher in six years, while King was one of two Power Five players with at least 2,800 passing yards, 700 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes and 10 rushing touchdowns.Prior to Georgia Tech, Faulkner won two national titles in three seasons as an offensive quality control assistant for quarterbacks at Georgia (2020-22). While in Athens, Faulkner played a significant role in constructing and fielding one of the college football’s top offenses. In his three seasons, UGA quarterbacks combined to rank third in the SEC in both passing efficiency (158.6) and passing yards per game (283.1), with the former sitting eighth in the FBS, and fourth in the conference in touchdown-to-interception ratio (2.97). On top of that, Georgia gave up the fewest number of sacks (45) in the SEC for the 11th-best mark in the country.In 2022, the Bulldogs finished among the top five nationally in scoring (41.3 ppg) and total offense (501.1 YPG). Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV finished fourth in voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy in Faulkner’s final year on the UGA staff.Prior to his three-year stint at Georgia, he spent the previous 10 seasons as offensive coordinator at Southern Miss (2019), Arkansas State (2016-18), Middle Tennessee (2011-15) and Murray State (2010). His 14 seasons as a coordinator also includes a season as OC at Valdosta State in 2008. Faulkner coached quarterbacks at Central Arkansas in 2009 and at Valdosta State in 2007, and was a graduate assistant at Georgia in 2006. Along the way, Faulkner mentored eventual NFL Draft Picks at Southern Miss, Middle Tennessee and Murray State.As a native of Atlanta, Faulkner was a 2005 graduate of Valdosta State where he starred under center from 2001-03. Passing for 7,100 yards and 64 touchdowns to power the Blazers to a 47-6 combined record, Faulkner collected first team all-conference and honorable mention All-America honors in 2002 prior to transferring to Texas A&M-Commerce for his senior season. He set 10 school records in his lone year at Commerce, throwing for 2,861 yards and 16 scores.Faulkner was a three-year starter at quarterback at Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga. and led the Panthers to the 1997 Georgia 4A state championship – the first state title in school history. In 2024, he and his son, Harrison, became the first father-son duo to both win Georgia high school state championships as starting quarterbacks when Harrison led North Oconee to the 4A state title. Faulkner and his wife, Tia, also have two daughters, Hadley and Haisley.



Buster Faulkner NFL Draft Picks

Year Round Player Position Team School 2025 5 Jackson Hawes TE Buffalo Bills Georgia Tech 2023 4 Stetson Bennett QB Los Angeles Rams Georgia 2020 6 Quez Watkins WR Philadelphia Eagles Southern Miss 2018 7 Richie James WR San Francisco 49ers Middle Tennessee 2014 6 Walt Powell WR Arizona Cardinals Murray State 2009 1 Matthew Stafford QB Detroit Lions Georgia 2008 7 Chester Adams G Chicago Bears Georgia 2007 6 Ken Shackleford T St. Louis Rams Georgia



