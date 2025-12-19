Fantasy playbook: NFL Week 16 Shadow Reports, lineup locks and projected scores

By / December 19, 2025

  • Mike ClayDec 18, 2025, 09:56 AM ET

      Mike Clay is a senior writer for fantasy football and the NFL at ESPN. Mike is a member of the FSWA Hall of Fame. His projections power the ESPN Fantasy Football game, and he also appears on “Fantasy Football Now” and the Fantasy Focus Football podcast.

Welcome to The Playbook for Week 16, which kicks off Thursday night with the Rams at the Seahawks.

This column features score projections, over/unders, win probabilities, and of course, easily digestible fantasy advice for seasonlong leagues and DFS. This guide should help you with all sorts of decision-making, including sit/start, last-minute waiver adds and lineup choices.

Additionally, we have folded our Shadow Reports, previously a separate column, into the game-by-game breakdowns here. Using our play-by-play data, we’re able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best fantasy guidance each week.

All of this advice is centered on 12-team PPR leagues with relatively standard scoring and lineup settings (1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 flex, 1 K, 1 D/ST), although I’ll often mention “shallow” or “deep” leagues for some starters. The charts show all players who have been projected for at least 6.0 fantasy points this week, as well as all D/STs. “Matchup” is automatically determined using a proprietary metric that factors in raw and volume-adjusted fantasy points allowed to each position by the opposing defense this season.

  • DFS values in the charts below (and their relative quality) are only provided for Sunday’s main slate, which is why there are no values for the games scheduled for Thursday, Saturday, Sunday night or Monday. For a closer look at the best values for Sunday’s main slate, you can also take a look at Week 16’s DraftKings DFS cheat sheet.

(Editor’s note: Projections and rankings will align almost perfectly, but sometimes when a projection is close, a player might be ranked slightly higher or lower because of other factors, including upside or risk. This column is subject to updates during the weekend, although at the very minimum, rankings will be updated on the site and projections will always be updated inside the game leading up to kickoff.)

LAR-SEA | PHI-WAS | GB-CHI | BUF-CLE | LAC-DAL | KC-TEN | CIN-MIA | NYJ-NO
MIN-NYG | TB-CAR | JAX-DEN| ATL-ARI| PIT-DET | LV-HOU| NE-BAL | SF-IND

Projected score: Rams 24, Seahawks 22

Lineup locks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua

Fantasy scoop: Matthew Stafford sits third among quarterbacks in fantasy points this season, but he has been a bit boom/bust (seven finishes outside the top 10, including in three of his past five) and he has an extremely tough Week 16 matchup. Despite facing the sixth-most passing attempts, the Seahawks have allowed the fifth-fewest QB fantasy points. Seattle sits fourth in both interceptions and sacks. Only two QBs have reached 20 fantasy points against Seattle and Stafford was not one of them, totaling only 130 passing yards and 13.2 points when these teams met in Week 11. Stafford leads the NFL with 37 passing TDs, but he has minus-8 rushing yards and, especially with Davante Adams sidelined, is best left on benches this week.

Shadow Report: Rams receivers should be downgraded against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position (fewest over the past eight weeks), as well as the second fewest to the perimeter. The Seahawks have allowed the fewest yards, lowest yards per target (5.7) and third-lowest catch rate (55%) to receivers. Only one wideout has reached 15 fantasy points against them since Week 7. Nacua (14.3 fantasy points) and Adams (7.1) were both held in check in the Week 11 meeting between these teams. With Adams sidelined, Nacua has a path to a massive target share, but overall expectations should obviously be lowered.

Shadow Report: When these teams met in Week 11, Emmanuel Forbes Jr. shadowed Smith-Njigba on a part-time basis, aligning against him on 20 of his 41 routes, including 19 of 32 on the perimeter. Smith-Njigba put up a strong 9-105-0 receiving line on 12 targets in the game and AJ Barner (10-70-0 on 11 targets) was the only other Seattle non-RB to reach 7.0 fantasy points. The Rams sit top 7 in catches, yards and fantasy points allowed to receivers, so we don’t need to downgrade the Seattle passing game.

Over/under: 46.4 (6th highest)
Win probability: Rams 57% (9th highest)

Projected score: Eagles 26, Commanders 19

