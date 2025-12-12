Final Injury Report for Nuggets-Kings, Will Aaron Gordon, Zach LaVine Play?

The Denver Nuggets are on the road on Thursday night as they travel to take on the Sacramento Kings in a Western Conference matchup.

Denver enters Thursday’s game with a 17-6 record after defeating the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Sunday.

Denver Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

In Sunday’s victory over the Hornets, Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets as he recorded 28 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists while Jamal Murray added 34 points and five assists of his own.

Now Denver will try to grab another victory on Thursday as they face off against a struggling Kings team on the road.

On the other side, Sacramento enters Thursday’s contest with a 6-18 record after losing on the road to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Kings guard Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook led the way for the Kings in Monday’s loss as he ended the game with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists while DeMar DeRozan recorded 20 points and five rebounds.

While both teams are looking to pick up a victory in Thursday night’s matchup, both squads may be without multiple key players due to injuries.

Nuggets Injury Report, Will Aaron Gordon Play?

For the Nuggets, they have three players listed on their injury report, including forward Aaron Gordon.

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon

Denver has ruled out Gordon as he continues to recover from a right hamstring strain that has sidelined him since November 22 and he is not expected to return until January.

With Gordon still sidelined, Peyton Watson will likely continue to start in his place while Spencer Jones and Tim Hardaway Jr. could also continue to have increased roles.

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun

The Nuggets have also ruled out Christian Braun as he remains sidelined due to a left ankle sprain while Julian Strawther remains out due to lower back injury management.

Kings Injury Report, Will Zach LaVine, Dennis Schroder Play?

On the other side, the Kings have three players listed on their injury report, including guard Zach LaVine.

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine

Sacramento has ruled out LaVine for Thursday due to right thumb soreness as he will miss his first game since November 12.

With LaVine sidelined against the Nuggets, Keon Ellis, Malik Monk and Nique Clifford could all be in line for increased roles.

Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder

The Kings have also ruled out Domantas Sabonis as he continues to recover from a partially torn meniscus while Dennis Schroder has been listed as doubtful and is not expected to play due to a right hip flexor strain.

Fans can catch Thursday night’s matchup between the Nuggets and Kings from Sacramento at 10:00 p.m. EST.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Dec 11, 2025