SWTOR 7.8 Changes Overview: Everything you should know

SWTOR’s Update 7.8 “Pursuit of Ruin” releases on December 9th, 2025, and features new story content, a new Dynamic Encounter zone and Stronghold on Dantooine, PvP Season 9, and balance changes!

Twitch Drop Acklay Mount

The Twilight Acklay is a mount reward that will be given to players who watch 4-5 hours of SWTOR streams in the month after 7.8 is released, from December 9th to January 6th. It’s a purple recolor of the Acklay mounts with a unique white line pattern.

We continue to update our SWTOR Twitch Drops Guide to include the new rewards and schedule. There, you can also find a list of all past rewards, just in case you are curious what you have missed.

Galactic Threads Story

Usually, the name of the update matches the name of the story, but Galactic Threads was already used for Update 7.6 when this story was meant to release.

To unlock Galactic Threads, you need to complete the crit path missions fromn Onslaught and Legacy of the Sith. The new story will follow multiple threads across the galaxy with different characters.

Lana Beniko will accompany you to Ilum to explore the wreckage of the False Emperor’s space station.

Arn Peralun or Major Anri will assist their respective factions on Elom as we learn more about Darth Nul.

Talos Drelik needs his hand held while he searches for an important artifact only found on Nar Shaddaa.

Akaavi Spar will help you locate a Hidden Chain defector on Tatooine.

Jekiah and Rass Ordo will lead the hunt for Shae Vizla following her betrayal.

Galactic Threads: Full Mission Walkthrough

The next story will release sooner than usual with Update 7.8.1 so that we can be caught up in time for the following story release in 7.9.

French and German VA Unavailable at Launch

While the entertainment industry has reached an agreement with SAG-AFTRA, the largest American actors union, other groups around the world struck in solidarity, and those negotiations have taken longer to resolve.

As a result, only English voice acting (VA) will be coming with 7.8. At launch, players using the French and German clients will be able to play Galactic Threads with subtitles in their native language and English voice acting, and native voice acting will be added as soon as it becomes available.

Wreckage on Dantooine

Wreckage on Dantooine takes place in a new level 80 landing zone where a mysterious zoo ship has crash-landed. It has begun terraforming the region into 3 distinct biomes called Sporefall, Glacial Trespass, and Geothermal Disruption.















Each zone has a unique environmental hazard that you’ll need to endure or protect yourself from while completing shared Dynamic Encounters that get progressively harder and culminate in a challenging 4-player boss encounter.

The whole experience feels like a more modern type of daily area that’s more collaborative and alive.

Since Dynamic Encounters are the foundation of gameplay, most cosmetic rewards are offered through achievements, and there’s a lot of them. There’s also a Reputation track and Vendor, but that’s mainly for improving the traversal experience and unlocking the Dantooine Stronghold.

Dantooine Stronghold

The Dantooine Farmstead Stronghold is unlocked by purchasing rooms from the GSI (different GSI) Reputation Vendor on Dantooine. Rooms include:

The building materials match those of the Remote Trading Outpost Decoration Bundle and would look right at home on Batuu. It is the largest stronghold in the entire game, bigger than Rishi, even.

































Click/tap to enlarge.

PvP Season 9 “Gladiators of the Outer Rim”

PvP Season 9 is departing from the bird armor of the wild in favor of a sleek, art deco aesthetic that seems to take inspiration from the Crimson Dawn gang from Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars Outlaws. Below, you can see the base version without any VFX.













Click/tap to enlarge.

The jetpack is a functional mount that you can only earn by completing all the achievements for the season. The decos you earn are related to the jetpack including a Jetpack Design Station and Jetpack Display.







Stay tuned for our full PvP Season 9 Overview, but other rewards include:

Indisputable (Legacy Title)

Fastest in the Outer Rim (Title)

Unshakable (Legacy Title Achievement)

PvP Season 9 Trophy Decoration (Small & Large)

Red and Blue Battle Flags

Heraldry Flair (Imperial & Republic)

Balance Changes

Numerous combat styles and disciplines are receiving well-deserved buffs or nerfs. While they can feel frustrating, the nerfs are essential for the health of the game as a whole. All of them are game-breaking in some way. The buffs this time are usually compensatory.

Below, you’ll find the full set of balance changes rewritten and reformatted for clarity, consistency, and readability. There was a second pass on some of these changes based on initial feedback, and these notes are the most up-to-date version.

Powertech | Vanguard

Increased the cooldown of Hydraulic Overrides | Hold the Line to 40s (was 35s) and reduced the duration to 8s (was 10s) Made the following adjustments to Advanced Terminator Droid | Suppression Droid, the Stealth Scan replacement for Powertechs | Vanguards: Increased the cooldown to 45s (was 20s)

Reduced the range to 10m (was 30m)

Reduced the AoE radius to 5m (was 8m, note has typo)

Reduced the accuracy debuff to 10% (was 20%) Neural Trigger tactical item no longer ignores Resolve in PvP

Mercenary | Commando

General

Made the following adjustments to Hydraulic Overrides | Hold the Line for Mercenaries | Commandos: Increased the duration to 8s (was 6s)

Increased the movement speed boost to 40% (was 30%)

Reduced the cooldown to 40s (was 45s) Chaff Flare | Diversion now also grants 35% AoE DR for 6s

Arsenal | Gunnery

Increased the damage dealt by Heatseeker Missiles | Demolition Round by 5%

Sorcerer | Sage

Lightning | Telekinetics

Increased the damage dealt by Halted Offensive | Power of the Force by 7% Increased the damage dealt by Thundering Blast | Turbulence damage by 5% Increased the damage dealt by Lightning Flash | Telekinetic Gust by 10%

Madness | Balance

Increased the base damage dealt by Creeping Terror | Sever Force damage by 5% Increased the base damage dealt by Force Leech | Force Serenity by 10% Reduced the base life steal of Force Leech | Force Serenity to 35% (down from 40%, still doubled with Parasitism | Focused Insight to 70%, down from 80%) Increased the base periodic damage dealt by Demolish | Vanquish by 10%

Operative | Scoundrel

The Aggressive Treatment implant is now only useable by Medicine | Sawbones

Marauder | Sentinel

General

Increased the base damage dealt by Vicious Slash | Slash by 3% Increased the base weapon damage dealt by Dual Saber Throw | Twin Saber Throw by 3%

Annihilation | Watchman

Reduced the healing dealt by Berserk | Zen to 0.75% of max HP (down from 1%) and added the range of the effect to the tooltip description (range unchanged) Increased the damage boost provided by the Draining Center | Melting Center talent to Force Rend | Force Melt during Berserk | Zen to 200% (was 100%)

Carnage | Combat

Increased the damage dealt by Massacre | Blade Rush by 5%

Juggernaut | Guardian

General

Increased the base damage dealt by Vicious Slash | Slash by 3%

Vengeance | Vigilance

Cut to Pieces now has an internal cooldown of 3s and reduces the cooldown of Vengeful Slam | Vigilant Thrust by 1.5s (up from 1s)

Marksmanship Sniper | Sharpshooter Gunslinger

Increased the damage dealt and critical chance granted by the Honed Shots proc to Snipe | Charged Burst to 4% per stack (up from 3%)

Deception Assassin | Infiltration Shadow

Increased the damage dealt by Voltaic Slash | Clairvoyant Strike by 4%

Cartel Market Offerings

Cartel Market items include Reforged Havoc Squad Armor and a pair of Yavin Deco Bundles. There’s also currently a new Master the Fight Bundle available until January 13th, 2026.

Reforged Havoc Squad Armor

We’re getting Reforged Havoc Squad Armor including a version of the chestpiece that does not have the (no longer oversized) generator and backpack.

















Click/tap to enlarge.

Yavin Utility Decoration Bundle

We’re finally getting a Utility Decoration Bundle for the Yavin IV Stronghold! Rather than trying to do something with stone computers like we see with ancient Voss and Rakata, they’re continuing with the rebel base aesthetic we’ve seen in GS9.









Click/tap to enlarge.

There’s a new bundle for more Yavin rebel base wall tech greebles and a few other doodads. The lights can cycle through colors on click and come in packs of 1, 3, or 5.

















Click/tap to enlarge.

This isn’t strictly related to the Cartel Market, but Ceiling Hooks in all strongholds are being updated to allow an array of 9 Small Hooks, making them the same as the Large Hooks on the floor.









Click/tap to enlarge.

Sales

The 50%-off Collections Unlock Sale is ending with the release of 7.8 (along with the Subscriber Login Event), though the sale may be coming back as part of SWTOR’s Anniversary, along with a sale on Inspired By™ items.

There have also been ongoing origin story-themed sales. So far, the Sith, Jedi, and Agent have had their time to shine. We anticipate that the Trooper sale will be next to coincide with the Reforged Havoc Squad Armor, followed by the Bounty Hunter sale due to its relation to the current storyline.

Holiday Events

Life Day

The new Life Day reward is the Vectron Tinsel Taxi Mount, a shiny gold reskin of the red Vectron J0-1Y. Life Day will run from December 16th, 2025, until January 13, 2026

14th Anniversary

The Anniversary Vendor will add a droid minipet (not a skin for T7-01). with Havoc Squad colors called the T0R-14 Astromech along with a poster featuring the Pursuit of Ruin loading screen key art.

T0R-14 Astromech Minipet

Double XP Event

Double XP returns from December 23rd, 2025, to January 6th, 2026. Not sure why they couldn’t just synchronize it with the 14th Anniversary celebration…