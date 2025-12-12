SWTOR 7.8 Changes Overview: Everything you should know

SWTOR’s Update 7.8 “Pursuit of Ruin” releases on December 9th, 2025, and features new story content, a new Dynamic Encounter zone and Stronghold on Dantooine, PvP Season 9, and balance changes!
Twitch Drop Acklay Mount
The Twilight Acklay is a mount reward that will be given to players who watch 4-5 hours of SWTOR streams in the month after 7.8 is released, from December 9th to January 6th. It’s a purple recolor of the Acklay mounts with a unique white line pattern.
We continue to update our SWTOR Twitch Drops Guide to include the new rewards and schedule. There, you can also find a list of all past rewards, just in case you are curious what you have missed.
Galactic Threads Story
Usually, the name of the update matches the name of the story, but Galactic Threads was already used for Update 7.6 when this story was meant to release.
To unlock Galactic Threads, you need to complete the crit path missions fromn Onslaught and Legacy of the Sith. The new story will follow multiple threads across the galaxy with different characters.
- Lana Beniko will accompany you to Ilum to explore the wreckage of the False Emperor’s space station.
- Arn Peralun or Major Anri will assist their respective factions on Elom as we learn more about Darth Nul.
- Talos Drelik needs his hand held while he searches for an important artifact only found on Nar Shaddaa.
- Akaavi Spar will help you locate a Hidden Chain defector on Tatooine.
- Jekiah and Rass Ordo will lead the hunt for Shae Vizla following her betrayal.
Galactic Threads: Full Mission Walkthrough
The next story will release sooner than usual with Update 7.8.1 so that we can be caught up in time for the following story release in 7.9.
French and German VA Unavailable at Launch
While the entertainment industry has reached an agreement with SAG-AFTRA, the largest American actors union, other groups around the world struck in solidarity, and those negotiations have taken longer to resolve.
As a result, only English voice acting (VA) will be coming with 7.8. At launch, players using the French and German clients will be able to play Galactic Threads with subtitles in their native language and English voice acting, and native voice acting will be added as soon as it becomes available.
Wreckage on Dantooine
Wreckage on Dantooine takes place in a new level 80 landing zone where a mysterious zoo ship has crash-landed. It has begun terraforming the region into 3 distinct biomes called Sporefall, Glacial Trespass, and Geothermal Disruption.
Each zone has a unique environmental hazard that you’ll need to endure or protect yourself from while completing shared Dynamic Encounters that get progressively harder and culminate in a challenging 4-player boss encounter.
The whole experience feels like a more modern type of daily area that’s more collaborative and alive.
Since Dynamic Encounters are the foundation of gameplay, most cosmetic rewards are offered through achievements, and there’s a lot of them. There’s also a Reputation track and Vendor, but that’s mainly for improving the traversal experience and unlocking the Dantooine Stronghold.
Dantooine Stronghold
The Dantooine Farmstead Stronghold is unlocked by purchasing rooms from the GSI (different GSI) Reputation Vendor on Dantooine. Rooms include:
The building materials match those of the Remote Trading Outpost Decoration Bundle and would look right at home on Batuu. It is the largest stronghold in the entire game, bigger than Rishi, even.
PvP Season 9 “Gladiators of the Outer Rim”
PvP Season 9 is departing from the bird armor of the wild in favor of a sleek, art deco aesthetic that seems to take inspiration from the Crimson Dawn gang from Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars Outlaws. Below, you can see the base version without any VFX.
The jetpack is a functional mount that you can only earn by completing all the achievements for the season. The decos you earn are related to the jetpack including a Jetpack Design Station and Jetpack Display.
Stay tuned for our full PvP Season 9 Overview, but other rewards include:
- Indisputable (Legacy Title)
- Fastest in the Outer Rim (Title)
- Unshakable (Legacy Title Achievement)
- PvP Season 9 Trophy Decoration (Small & Large)
- Red and Blue Battle Flags
- Heraldry Flair (Imperial & Republic)
Balance Changes
Numerous combat styles and disciplines are receiving well-deserved buffs or nerfs. While they can feel frustrating, the nerfs are essential for the health of the game as a whole. All of them are game-breaking in some way. The buffs this time are usually compensatory.
Below, you’ll find the full set of balance changes rewritten and reformatted for clarity, consistency, and readability. There was a second pass on some of these changes based on initial feedback, and these notes are the most up-to-date version.
Powertech | Vanguard
Increased the cooldown of Hydraulic Overrides | Hold the Line to 40s (was 35s) and reduced the duration to 8s (was 10s)
Made the following adjustments to Advanced Terminator Droid | Suppression Droid, the Stealth Scan replacement for Powertechs | Vanguards:
- Increased the cooldown to 45s (was 20s)
- Reduced the range to 10m (was 30m)
- Reduced the AoE radius to 5m (was 8m, note has typo)
- Reduced the accuracy debuff to 10% (was 20%)
Neural Trigger tactical item no longer ignores Resolve in PvP
Mercenary | Commando
General
Made the following adjustments to Hydraulic Overrides | Hold the Line for Mercenaries | Commandos:
- Increased the duration to 8s (was 6s)
- Increased the movement speed boost to 40% (was 30%)
- Reduced the cooldown to 40s (was 45s)
Chaff Flare | Diversion now also grants 35% AoE DR for 6s
Arsenal | Gunnery
Increased the damage dealt by Heatseeker Missiles | Demolition Round by 5%
Sorcerer | Sage
Lightning | Telekinetics
Increased the damage dealt by Halted Offensive | Power of the Force by 7%
Increased the damage dealt by Thundering Blast | Turbulence damage by 5%
Increased the damage dealt by Lightning Flash | Telekinetic Gust by 10%
Madness | Balance
Increased the base damage dealt by Creeping Terror | Sever Force damage by 5%
Increased the base damage dealt by Force Leech | Force Serenity by 10%
Reduced the base life steal of Force Leech | Force Serenity to 35% (down from 40%, still doubled with Parasitism | Focused Insight to 70%, down from 80%)
Increased the base periodic damage dealt by Demolish | Vanquish by 10%
Operative | Scoundrel
The Aggressive Treatment implant is now only useable by Medicine | Sawbones
Marauder | Sentinel
General
Increased the base damage dealt by Vicious Slash | Slash by 3%
Increased the base weapon damage dealt by Dual Saber Throw | Twin Saber Throw by 3%
Annihilation | Watchman
Reduced the healing dealt by Berserk | Zen to 0.75% of max HP (down from 1%) and added the range of the effect to the tooltip description (range unchanged)
Increased the damage boost provided by the Draining Center | Melting Center talent to Force Rend | Force Melt during Berserk | Zen to 200% (was 100%)
Carnage | Combat
Increased the damage dealt by Massacre | Blade Rush by 5%
Juggernaut | Guardian
General
Increased the base damage dealt by Vicious Slash | Slash by 3%
Vengeance | Vigilance
Cut to Pieces now has an internal cooldown of 3s and reduces the cooldown of Vengeful Slam | Vigilant Thrust by 1.5s (up from 1s)
Marksmanship Sniper | Sharpshooter Gunslinger
Increased the damage dealt and critical chance granted by the Honed Shots proc to Snipe | Charged Burst to 4% per stack (up from 3%)
Deception Assassin | Infiltration Shadow
Increased the damage dealt by Voltaic Slash | Clairvoyant Strike by 4%
Cartel Market Offerings
Cartel Market items include Reforged Havoc Squad Armor and a pair of Yavin Deco Bundles. There’s also currently a new Master the Fight Bundle available until January 13th, 2026.
Reforged Havoc Squad Armor
We’re getting Reforged Havoc Squad Armor including a version of the chestpiece that does not have the (no longer oversized) generator and backpack.
Yavin Utility Decoration Bundle
We’re finally getting a Utility Decoration Bundle for the Yavin IV Stronghold! Rather than trying to do something with stone computers like we see with ancient Voss and Rakata, they’re continuing with the rebel base aesthetic we’ve seen in GS9.
Yavin Equipment Bundle and Updated Ceiling Hooks
There’s a new bundle for more Yavin rebel base wall tech greebles and a few other doodads. The lights can cycle through colors on click and come in packs of 1, 3, or 5.
This isn’t strictly related to the Cartel Market, but Ceiling Hooks in all strongholds are being updated to allow an array of 9 Small Hooks, making them the same as the Large Hooks on the floor.
Sales
The 50%-off Collections Unlock Sale is ending with the release of 7.8 (along with the Subscriber Login Event), though the sale may be coming back as part of SWTOR’s Anniversary, along with a sale on Inspired By™ items.
There have also been ongoing origin story-themed sales. So far, the Sith, Jedi, and Agent have had their time to shine. We anticipate that the Trooper sale will be next to coincide with the Reforged Havoc Squad Armor, followed by the Bounty Hunter sale due to its relation to the current storyline.
Holiday Events
Life Day
The new Life Day reward is the Vectron Tinsel Taxi Mount, a shiny gold reskin of the red Vectron J0-1Y. Life Day will run from December 16th, 2025, until January 13, 2026
14th Anniversary
The Anniversary Vendor will add a droid minipet (not a skin for T7-01). with Havoc Squad colors called the T0R-14 Astromech along with a poster featuring the Pursuit of Ruin loading screen key art.
Double XP Event
Double XP returns from December 23rd, 2025, to January 6th, 2026. Not sure why they couldn’t just synchronize it with the 14th Anniversary celebration…
7.8 Full Patch Notes
Below, you can read the full patch notes for Game Update 7.8 “Pursuit of Ruin” from swtor.com. They’ve been slightly reformatted, but no meaning has been lost or changed.
Galactic Threads Storyline
While players have delivered a decisive blow to the Hidden Chain, tensions are running high after Mandalore Shae Vizla freed Darth Malgus from his prison. Players will join several allies as they seek answers to Shae’s betrayal, Darth Nul’s holocron, the Hidden Chain, and the looming threat of Darth Malgus.
Special note
Players using a French or German client will be given the option to play Galactic Threads with English voices and French or German subtitles. Players can opt out of beginning the storyline and waiting until the French and German voiced dialogue is added. As soon as we have an update on French and German recordings, we’ll share when players can expect these to be added!
Wreckage on Dantooine
A ship of unknown origin crashed into Dantooine’s surface. The damage from the crash caused the ship’s systems to behave erratically, infinitely expanding three of the biomes it was sustaining. The multitudes of flora and fauna that were aboard the ship now threaten to overtake Dantooine’s native environment.
The Crash Site Outpost is a new area on Dantooine that level 80 players can travel to. There they will be met with new Dynamic Encounters and three unnatural biomes that were unexpectedly created by the crashed ship. Players that manage to level up the biomes completely will be able to take on a challenging 4–player boss called the Orbital Core.
As players successfully complete encounters and explore the area, they can earn a plethora of new rewards including mounts, armors, minipets, Titles, decorations and Achievements! Players who make progress through the Crash Site Reputation Track will also unlock a cozy Dantooine Stronghold.
PvP Season 9 “Gladiators of the Outer Rim”
New rewards including Titles, Achievements, Flairs, armors, and a jetpack mount await players who partake in PvP Season 9 “Gladiators of the Outer Rim”!
Cartel Market Items
The Reforged Havoc Squad Armor, Yavin Utility Bundle, and Yavin Equipment Decoration Bundle will be available at 7.8 launch! See here for more information.
Life Day
The winter seasonal event will begin December 16 and run until January 13, 2026! Earn unique rewards including the Ornate Life Day Robes, Tirsa G1-F7 Mount, and the new Vectron Tinsel Taxi Mount!
Anniversary Event
Our Anniversary event will begin December 16 and run until January 6, 2026. A new T0R-14 Astromech Droid and Galactic Threads Key Art poster decoration will be available on the Anniversary Vendor. Alongside the anniversary event, we will be running a 50% off Collection Unlocks and Inspired-By items sales.
Double XP Event
Get those alts ready! A Double XP event will start on December 23 and run until January 6, 2026!
Class Balance Changes
- Mercenary/Commando
- All Disciplines
- Hydraulic Overrides/Hold the Line duration increased from 6s to 8s and movement speed increased from 30% to 40% and cooldown decreased to 40s.
- Chaff Flare/Diversion now has a 35% AoE DR
- Arsenal/Gunnery:
- Heatseeking Missiles/Demolition Round damage increased 5%
- All Disciplines
- Powertech/Vanguard
- All Disciplines
- Hydraulic Overrides/Hold the Line cooldown increased from 35s to 40s and duration lowered from 10s to 8s.
- Advanced Terminator Droid/Suppression Droid cooldown increased from 20s to 45s, Range decreased from 30m to 10m, AoE size decreased from 6m to 5m. Accuracy Debuff lowered from 20% to 10%.
- All Disciplines
- Sniper/Gunslinger
- Marksmanship/Sharpshooter
- Honed Shots now grants 4% crit chance and crit damage per stack
- Marksmanship/Sharpshooter
- Sorcerer/Sage
- Lightning/Telekinetics
- Halted Offense/Power of the Force damage increased 7%
- Thundering Blast/Turbulence damage increased 5%
- Lightning Flash/Telekinetic Gust damage increased 10%
- Madness/Balance
- Creeping Terror/Sever Force damage increased 5%
- Force Leech/Force Serenity damage increased 10%, lifesteal lowered from 40% to 35%
- Demolish/Vanquish dot damage increased 10%
- Lightning/Telekinetics
- Juggernaut/Guardian
- All
- Vicious Slash/Slash non weapon damage increased by 3%
- All
- Marauder/Sentinel
- All
- Vicious Slash/Slash non weapon damage increased by 3%
- Dual Saber Throw/Twin Saber Throw non weapon damage increased by 3%
- Annihilation/Watchman
- Berserk/Zen healing reduced from 1% max health to 0.75%, AoE effect range added to tooltip, range unchanged
- Tier One ability modifier Draining Center/Melting Center now deals 3x initial damage up from 2x
- Carnage/Combat:
- Massacre/Blade Rush damage increased 5%
- Deception/Infiltration:
- Voltaic Slash/Clairvoyant Strike damage increased 4%
- All
- Tacticals
- Cut to Pieces now has an internal cooldown between procs of 2s and reduces the cooldown of Vengeful Slam/Vengeful Thrust by1.5s
- Neural Trigger no longer ignores Resolve in PvP
- Legendary Implants
- Aggressive Treatment is now only useable by Medicine Operatives and Sawbones Scoundrels
Bug fixes
General
- [Chapter VII: The Lady of Sorrows] Fixed an issue that caused generators to float.
- [German Client only] Using the Legacy Title: Ancient/Vermächtnistitel: Aus alter Zeit now correctly unlocks the “Aus alter Zeit” Legacy Title.
- Fixed an issue where the “View in Cartel Market” button would be displayed in the Collections Unlock window regardless if the item was unavailable in the Cartel Market.
- [Environmental] Adjusted multiple ramps and counters to align them with surrounding assets.
- When unlocking a Guild Flagship, Guild Stronghold, or their rooms, the required items will now be consumed from the Guild Bank and then a players personal inventory, in that order.
Missions
- [Onslaught: The State of Things to Come] Removed the mission State of Things to Come from players in a broken state who have already accepted or completed “Inflection Point” so they can continue the crit path.
- [Iokath] The Forgotten World mission now only appears once players have completed the last chapter of the Knights of the Eternal Throne expansion.
- [Ilum] The Crystal Ball mission now only appears once Republic characters have completed Act 3 of their Origin Story.
- Longer mission titles no longer overlap in the Map Mission Log.
Dynamic Encounters
- [Coruscant: Unlevel Loading] Players who pass through the encounter and do not complete it will no longer be teleported to its drop-off area when the encounter’s timer runs out.
UI
- Mousing over items that are on the Quick Slot bar and are on cooldown will now display the proper tooltip text.
- Fixed an issue that caused the tooltip to appear at the top of the screen when the mouse is hovering over awarded items from a Cartel Pack.
Items
- Fixed an issue that caused some textures of the GDW Weaponcarrier mount to not appear.
Activity Finder
- After leaving a queue, the “Toggle All Selections” checkbox now checks all eligible activity options as intended.