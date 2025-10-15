For Good actress has ‘snapped out of her Glinda dream!’

Once hailed as one of Hollywood’s most unexpected love stories, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s romance may be hitting a sour note. The pair first crossed paths on the set of Wicked in 2022, with their relationship blossoming in 2023 following their respective separations. Their chemistry quickly became the talk of Tinseltown – and not always in a good way. Online backlash followed their public debut in July 2023, but both insisted they were happy and committed, vowing to weather the noise together.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s romance may be hitting a sour note.. Credit: X|@TheWickedSource From red carpets to rumours Over the past year, Grande and Slater appeared inseparable. They supported each other through the Wicked press tour, with Slater proudly celebrating Grande’s first Oscar nomination for her performance. The couple attended the 2025 Oscars in March, walking the red carpet separately but cozying up once inside – their affectionate moments quickly going viral.

Over the past year, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater appeared inseparable. Credit: Instagram|arianagrande However, fans noticed a shift by September. When Grande arrived solo at the MTV VMAs – and omitted any mention of Slater in her emotional acceptance speeches for Best Pop Song and Video of the Year – whispers of trouble began. Slater quickly attempted to silence the speculation by posting a sweet Instagram Story congratulating her, calling attention to her two major wins.

Ethan Slater’s Instagram story for Ariana Grande. Credit: Instagram|ethanslater “Rough patch” or real split? By early October 2025, Daily Mail sources claimed the couple was facing a “rough patch.” Reportedly, Slater was struggling to keep up with Grande’s whirlwind life – from her Wicked: For Good promotional tour to her upcoming arena shows – while balancing fatherhood. One insider alleged Slater felt “drowned in the circus of her life.” Amid the tension, insiders suggest the pair may hold off on confirming any breakup until Waiting for the Wicked: For Good premieres on November 21, 2025, to keep the film’s publicity intact.

Wicked: For Good premieres on November 21, 2025. Credit: Instagram|wickedmovie Fans react: “Her wicked era is over” Online, the speculation has spun into full-blown TikTok theories and Reddit debates, with users insisting Ariana has “dumped Ethan” and “woken up from her Glinda fever dream.” On X (formerly known as Twitter), one fan quipped, “Ariana dumped Ethan because her wicked era is over.”