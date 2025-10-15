Have I Got Nuzzi For You

CBS on Deadline: It’s Tuesday night, and Bari Weiss’ deadline has arrived. CBS News staffers were told to submit their responses to the new editor in chief by day’s end detailing their jobs and offering thoughts on the network—a directive that sent waves of anxiety through the newsroom. Some employees appeared ready to comply, while others, initially backed by the Writers Guild of America, planned to ignore the demand after being told participation was optional. And on Tuesday, the WGA assured members that CBS had “informed us that you will not be disciplined if you do not respond to the email, indicating that a response is optional. The company further stated…