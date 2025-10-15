Have I Got Nuzzi For You

Olivia Nuzzi. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
In the year since her ouster from New York Magazine over the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. scandal, Olivia Nuzzi all but vanished from public view. Once a fixture of the Washington press corps and something of a celebrity in its social circles, she decamped to Los Angeles, where she has spent most of 2025 out of sight and off the record. But while Nuzzi has been quiet, she hasn’t been sitting still.
Last month, Vanity Fair, under new editor Mark Guiducci, announced he had hired Nuzzi as the magazine’s West Coast editor—a curious move given her short time in California, but part of Guiducci’s broader push to reinvigorate the publication with bold-faced editorial names.
“In this new role, [Nuzzi] will be editing stories across platforms and topic areas, with a focus on events, industries, and culture of the Pacific region, as well as writing for the magazine,” the Condé Nast-owned publication said.
What wasn’t mentioned in the announcement, however, is that Nuzzi has spent much of her time away from the spotlight working on a book, according to people familiar with the matter. The project, I’m told, is slated for release later this year, likely around the holidays. Details are scarce, but Status has learned that…
Bari Weiss. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press)
CBS on Deadline: It’s Tuesday night, and Bari Weiss’ deadline has arrived. CBS News staffers were told to submit their responses to the new editor in chief by day’s end detailing their jobs and offering thoughts on the network—a directive that sent waves of anxiety through the newsroom. Some employees appeared ready to comply, while others, initially backed by the Writers Guild of America, planned to ignore the demand after being told participation was optional. And on Tuesday, the WGA assured members that CBS had “informed us that you will not be disciplined if you do not respond to the email, indicating that a response is optional. The company further stated…
