Georgia Tech opens ACC play with trip to No. 6 Duke on Wednesday

Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire watches the action on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Stoudamire’s team is on a four-game win streak in which it is averaging 87.5 points per game. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

‘I think we’re trending in the right direction, so I’m excited about that,’ coach Damon Stoudamire says.

But coach Damon Stoudamire’s team can change that narrative over the next two and a half months with how it performs in ACC play starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday at No. 6 Duke.