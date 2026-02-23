Millionaire for Life™ | Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

Millionaire for Life™ is a multi-state draw game. Drawings are held daily at 10:15 p.m. CT. Note: Draw sales end at 9:15 p.m. CT prior to every draw. Five numbered balls are drawn from 1 to 58, and one Millionaire Ball™ number is drawn from 1 to 5. If all your numbers match those that are chosen, you win the top prize, which is $1 MILLION a year for life. The second-tier Millionaire for Life™ prize is $100,000 a year for life. Both the grand prize and second-tier prize have annuity and cash options. The annuity is a 20-year guaranteed payout. Each Millionaire for Life™ play is $5.

MILLIONAIRE FOR LIFE™ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)

Playing Millionaire for Life™

Q: Where is Millionaire for Life™ drawn?

A: Millionaire for Life™ drawings are held in Des Moines, Iowa. Previous draws are available to watch online at

Q: Is it possible for the Millionaire Ball™ number to be the same as one of the five white ball numbers?

A: Yes. The five white ball numbers and the one Millionaire Ball™ number are drawn from separate sets of numbers, so the Millionaire Ball™ number could be the same as one of the white ball numbers.

Q: Which has better odds – picking my own numbers or requesting a Quick Pick?

A: Whether you pick your own numbers or have the terminal randomly select numbers for you, the odds of winning are the same.

Points for Prizes®

Q: Can I enter Millionaire for Life™ tickets into The Club for Points for Prizes®?

A: Yes. Winning and non-winning tickets from terminal-generated games like Millionaire for Life™ are eligible. Visit The Club to enter the 20-digit Points for Prizes code and add Points for Prizes® points to your account. Or, you may download the lottery app “AR Lottery + Club” in the Google Play or Apple App Store and use the barcode scanner. Tickets from terminal-generated games must be entered within 180 days of the purchase date and/or the last draw date printed on the front of the ticket.

Purchasing Tickets

Q: How much do Millionaire for Life™ tickets cost?

A: Millionaire for Life™ tickets cost $5 per play.

Q: Can I purchase Millionaire for Life™ tickets in advance?

A: To play multiple upcoming draws, request from 2 to 20 Multi Draws either on the playslip or through the retailer. Multi Draws will include the next upcoming draw and be consecutive from that draw. Draws cannot be skipped.

Q: How late can I purchase Millionaire for Life™ tickets on a draw night?

A: Millionaire for Life™ sales are suspended at 9:15 p.m. CT.

Q: Can a Millionaire for Life™ ticket be voided or canceled?

A: No. Once a Millionaire for Life™ ticket has been printed, it cannot be canceled.

Q: Where can I buy Millionaire for Life™ tickets?

A: Millionaire for Life™ tickets must be purchased from any Arkansas licensed lottery retailer. Find a lottery retailer near you.

Prizes and Claims

Q: Do Millionaire for Life™ tickets expire?

A: Prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date on which the prize was won.

Q: Do I have to match the Millionaire for Life™ numbers in the exact order drawn?

A: No. The order of the five white balls drawn does not matter, but the one Millionaire Ball™ number drawn must match the Millionaire Ball™ number on your ticket.

Q: Can I redeem a winning Millionaire for Life™ ticket in any state?

A: Although the winning numbers are the same in all Millionaire for Life™ states, a ticket must be redeemed in the state in which it was purchased.

Q: I lost my ticket. Can I claim a prize with a playslip or store receipt?

A: Millionaire for Life™ prizes can only be claimed with a ticket printed from the lottery terminal. Playslips or store receipts will not constitute proof of purchase. Lottery tickets are bearer instruments, meaning the person who presents the ticket for claim will be presumed to be the owner. Always sign the back of any lottery ticket immediately. If you lose a ticket before you sign it, you no longer have valid ownership of the ticket.

Millionaire for Life™ Top Prize

Q: What happens if more than one person wins the Millionaire for Life™ top prize?

A: If there is more than one Millionaire for Life™ top prize-winning ticket, the prize may be split equally among the winners. This may apply to multiple prize tiers. See official game rules for more details.

Q: Why does a top prize winner receive a smaller amount than the advertised prize?

A: The advertised annuitized Millionaire for Life™ top prize is paid less appropriate taxes and withholdings. See official game rules for more details.

Q: What happens if a prize is not claimed?

A: If a prize is not claimed within the timeframe set by the jurisdiction in which it was won (180 days in Arkansas), the prize funds will be returned to the states based on each state’s proportion of the sales that contributed to the prize.

Q: What happens if an annuity prize winner dies?

A: In the event that the individual dies within the twenty (20) year Guaranteed Annuity Portion, any remaining Prize payments shall be paid to the individual’s estate or to the individual’s beneficiary pursuant to lottery rules and regulations and law. For more information, please visit powerball.com/millionaire-for-life.