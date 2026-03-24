Horoscope for Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping (except food and gas) and big decisions after 5:15 p.m. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a powerful time for you because the sun, Venus, Saturn and Neptune are all in your sign. In particular, today the moon is dancing with Venus in your sign, which makes you charming and diplomatic. People want to talk to you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Although you’re focused on secret matters or issues that are behind the scenes (or private for some reason), today your finances are favored. In particular, you might buy something pretty for yourself or someone else. You might even attract money or favors to you. (We like!)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today favors you. The moon is in your sign dancing with fair Venus, which softens all your communications with others, especially friends and groups. You make a warm impression on everyone. For some of you, a friendship could turn romantic.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Two contradictory influences are at play today: One influence makes you want to seek privacy and “hide.” The other influence calls attention to you like a flattering spotlight. People admire you and want to reach out to you. In fact, a romance with a boss could begin.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Enjoy schmoozing with friends and groups today. In particular, you might be attracted to someone who is “different.” You might also make travel plans with someone. Certainly, this is an excellent day to explore avenues in publishing, medicine, the law and higher education.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re high-vis today, which is a good thing because you make a great impression on everyone. People see you as charming and approachable, which gives you an advantage in negotiating financial issues. However, be patient with partners, spouses and friends.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do what you can to break free from your daily routine today because you need a bit of adventure and stimulation. Go off somewhere if you can. Travel would be perfect. However, study and mental journeys will also appeal. You might make a new friend today. (This new contact could become romantic.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Financial negotiations with others will go well today, especially discussions that are work-related. However, today’s energy also promotes passionate romance and affectionate liaisons. Although it’s easy to work hard today, take time out for pleasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today your best choice is to “go along to get along” when dealing with others. In fact, you might have to go more than halfway with a spouse, partner or close friend. Fortunately, they will be cooperative and friendly. This is also a great day to tap into your skills and talents to push the envelope. Show the world what you can do!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your work will flow easily today because co-workers are supportive. In fact, you might encounter a flirtation or a romantic interest with a co-worker. Look for ways to make your workspace (or your home) more attractive in some way today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Go ahead and please yourself today. If possible, do what you want. Have a good time. Enjoy socializing with others. Explore the arts and the entertainment world. Sports events and playful activities with kids might also be on the menu. Romance is blessed!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Although you might be happy to stay home today, you will also enjoy entertaining at home. You might become involved in decorating projects because you want to make your surroundings more attractive. Some of you will buy beautiful things today. You might also have excellent moneymaking ideas.

If today is your birthday

Actor Jim Parsons (1973) shares your birthday today. You are straightforward, direct and decisive. You have a vigorous imagination. This is a year of new beginnings, adventures and major changes. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities and be ready to take action. What you do now will bring benefit in the future. Prepare for leadership.