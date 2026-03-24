Monday 3/23/26 Powerball $133 million jackpot winning numbers

Updated March 23, 2026, 11:28 p.m. ET

Could today be your lucky day when you become the next Powerball millionaire?

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $133 million with a cash option of $60.3 million for Monday night’s drawing, according to the Powerball website.

The last jackpot won was March 2, with a single winner in Arkansas winning $251 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $60 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

The Powerball winning numbers for Monday, March 23, 2026 will be listed here when they’re available. The numbers are in.

Powerball winning numbers for March 23, 2026

The Powerball winning numbers for March 23, 2026 are 63-56-18-12-47. Powerball 1. Power Play 10.

If you won Powerball: Just how much would you have to pay in taxes? A lot.

Did anyone win the March 21 Powerball jackpot?

No.

To find the full list of previous Powerball winners, click the link to the lottery’s website.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

After tonight’s drawing, the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, March 25. Powerball drawings are held three times a week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

How late can you buy a Powerball ticket in New York?

In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 10 p.m. on the night of the draw. In New Jersey the deadline is 9:45 p.m. and in Connecticut the deadline is 10 p.m.

Jackpots: A look at the top 10 Mega Millions, Powerball winners of all time

How to play Powerball

Choose five numbers 1 to 69 and one number 1 to 26 to be your Powerball. To win the Powerball jackpot, match the six numbers on your ticket to the drawn six-number combination (five numbers plus the Powerball).

The odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball ticket locations in NY

Powerball tickets cost $2 each. Here’s where to find the closest New York Lottery game retailers near you.

How can I watch Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing is broadcast live on the lottery website at 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You can watch the drawing by clicking here.

The drawing may be broadcast on a local television station in your market as well.

What are the Powerball prizes?

The complete guide to winnings is:

Match 5 White Balls + Powerball: Jackpot

Match 5 White Balls: $1 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball: $50,000

Match 4 White Balls: $100

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball: $100

Match 3 White Balls: $7

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball: $7

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball: $4

Match Powerball: $4

Match 5 White Balls with Power Play: $2 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $200,000

Match 4 White Balls with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls with Power Play: $28

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $28

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball with Power Play: $16

Match Powerball with Power Play: $16

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.817 billion, Dec. 24, 2025: Won in Arkansas $1.787 billion, Sept. 6, 2025: Won in Missouri and Texas $1.765 billion, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.326 billion, April 6, 2024: Won in Oregon $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024: Won in Michigan $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts

(This story has been updated to add new information.)