How Much Is the Bills’ Star RB Earning in 2025?

The Buffalo Bills selected James Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He is the younger brother of former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and has developed into one of the most important players on the Bills’ roster.

Cook is now in his fourth NFL season and is already a two-time Pro Bowler. This past offseason, the Bills rewarded him with a lucrative contract extension that will keep him in Buffalo through the 2029 season.

James Cook’s Contract Details

Cook signed a four-year, $46 million contract with the Bills before the start of the 2025 NFL season. He rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns in 16 games last year while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two receiving touchdowns, earning his second Pro Bowl selection.

According to Spotrac, Cook’s contract includes $28.2 million in guaranteed money, a $9 million signing bonus, and an average annual salary of $11.5 million. In 2025, he is set to earn a base salary of $1.28 million and a signing bonus of $9 million, with a cap hit of $3,435,374 and a dead cap value of $15,635,374.

In 10 games this season, Cook has rushed for 968 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. According to PFSN’s RB Impact metric, the Bills star is currently the second-ranked running back in the league. He has an impact score (RBi) of 93.8 and is graded as A.

Cook’s Net Worth in 2025

As of now, there is no publicly confirmed figure for Cook’s exact net worth in 2025. However, estimates place it in the range of $10 to $15 million.

If the 26-year-old running back stays healthy, he could continue increasing his net worth with another sizable contract extension down the line. So far in his career, he has earned a total of $14,933,682.

Heading into Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season, Cook ranks as the seventh-highest-paid running back in the league based on average annual contract value. Here are the six players above him:

Saquon Barkley: $20.6 million AAV (Annual Average Value) Christian McCaffrey: $19 million AAV Derrick Henry: $15 million AAV Jonathan Taylor: $14 million AAV Alvin Kamara: $12.25 million AAV Josh Jacobs: $12 million AAV

Buffalo Bills’ Insights for Week 12

Team: Week 12 marks the start of a four-game road stretch in five weeks. They play at Houston, Pittsburgh, New England, and Cleveland, with a home game against Cincinnati in the middle.

QB: Josh Allen moved to the top spot for the PFSN Quarterback Impact Rankings (QBi) season leader. Allen has finished in the top three every season since 2020.

Offense: Buffalo has committed six turnovers in the last two games after committing six in the first eight games.

Defense: The Bills have forced eight turnovers in their last four games. Buffalo forced five turnovers in the first six games.

Fantasy: Over the past month, Josh Allen has had more games with multiple rush TD than multiple pass TD. As good as he’s been, none of his pass catchers are consistent enough to lock in (Khalil Shakir had -3 receiving yards on Sunday, a game in which Buffalo scored 44 points).