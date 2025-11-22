How to watch & talking points: Cairns v New Zealand

Cairns Taipans v New Zealand Breakers

Saturday, November 22, 5.30pm AEDT

Cairns Convention Centre

Talking points

Battle of desperate teams

With the FIBA Break upon us, both Cairns and New Zealand will be desperate to carry some momentum into the next section of the Hungry Jack’s NBL Season.

Currently, Cairns and New Zealand sit last and second-last on the ladder respectively, knowing how important each win is to keep their Finals chances alive.

One thing that does bode well for New Zealand is the fact they’ve won the past six contests against the Taipans, who are 1-7 at home in NBL26.

More McVeigh heroics?

In his last game, Cairns superstar Jack McVeigh scored a career-high 39 points as the Taipans pushed the 36ers all the way on Sunday, before ultimately losing in overtime.

The Australian Boomer currently contributes 18.8 points a game, which is just under 25 per cent of Cairns’ 80.4 per game (the lowest mark in the league).

While Mojave King has been solid of late for Adam Forde’s side, it seems critical, if the Taipans are going to have a chance of winning, that McVeigh has another huge offensive night, with the forward averaging 22 points a game in Cairns’ three wins.

What they’re saying

Cairns coach Adam Forde on his side’s home fixture with New Zealand:

“New Zealand’s very well balanced.

“[Sam] Mennenga is a tough three-point threat, while [Parker] Jackson-Cartwright is arguably one of the best points guards in the league.

“Everybody in between those two in the lineup is filling their roles.

“They’re on the up and up and we want to make sure we don’t take anyone lightly.

“[Not to mention] we haven’t won at home in a while, we really need to make sure we focus for the full 40 minutes and not just play a half of basketball and think it’ll be enough.”

Breakers coach Petteri Koponen on the importance of playing the full 40 minutes:

“A basketball game last 40 minutes and in that, there are going to be runs [which we need to deal with better].

“Every game, there’s always aspects you believe you could have done differently.

“It’s those small moments that define the big picture and the result of games.”

Missing in action

Cairns

Alex Higgins-Titsha – Wrist – Season

Kody Stattmann – Hamstring – Round 10

Kyle Adnam – Knee – Round 10

Reyne Smith – Foot – Round 10

Sam Waardenburg – Ankle – December‍

New Zealand

No injuries listed.

