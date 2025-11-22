Kanye West Sparks Worries After Saying He Regrets Participating In ‘Life’ Amid Alleged Money Struggles

Kanye West seems to be fed up with everything going on in his life after recently making a startling admission.

The “Donda” rapper was seen in a recent social media post saying that he regrets participating in “life” in response to a question about his past fashion choices.

Several fans then took to the comment section to note how Kanye West looked “sad,” while others questioned how the rapper maintained a “calm” demeanor.

Kanye West Regrets Participating In ‘Life’

West has raised eyebrows after his recent remark in an interview posted to the Mystery Fashionist account on TikTok with nearly 300k followers.

In the short clip, the interviewer introduced himself as “Ajay” before turning the microphone over to West to introduce himself.

The 48-year-old rapper and designer introduced himself as “Ye from Chi” before the interviewer commended his outfit, asking him to rate himself on a scale of 1 to 10 and also state what he was wearing.

West said that his outfits are always a “10 out of 10,” pointing out that he was wearing the original Yeezy 950 boots, while the rest of his fits came from a pop-up store he had earlier visited.

He was then asked to state the “fashion trend he regrets participating in,” but the “Carnival” rapper immediately became sombre as he took a long pause while nodding his head regrettably before responding, “Life.”

The Rapper’s Answer Left Fans Confused

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

West’s comment sent fans into a frenzy as some pointed out that he looked “sad,” while others noted this was a “nice” version of him.

A user posted a meme expressing concern and wrote, “The pain in his eyes when he said ‘life.'”

“I ain’t no expert but bro looks sad,” someone said, while another noted that he’s “been quiet lately.”

“lol it’s the fact that he thought about that ‘life’ answer and shook his head while saying it, bro is really Tired of Everybody,” one user penned.

A handful of fans were quite skeptical, asking if he was the “real” West because of how calm he responded.

“He was thinking if he should be nice to him or not,” a TikTok user wrote, while another said, “You literally never know what is going to come out of this man’s mouth.”

“The way he lit up when talking about his fit, then went back to indifferent, is crazy,” someone else noted.

Kanye West Has Struggled In Recent Times

Aissaoui Nacer / MEGA

West has made headlines in recent times for some of the most disturbing reasons, including when he went on an antisemitic rant that saw him lose his billionaire status as several brands, including Nike, pulled the plug on his deals.

He has also been hit with several legal battles amid rumors that he is struggling financially and has resorted to selling some of his properties.

The rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, sparked fears about his mental health when she recently opened up on their “toxic” marriage, describing how he would often give out some of their luxury cars when he was having an “episode.”

“People can say that there was, like, signs and maybe I wasn’t paying attention to them,” Kardashian admitted, per People Magazine. “And I think when someone has, like, their first, like, mental break, you know, you wanna be super supportive and you wanna, like, help figure that out and you wanna really get into that with them and be there for them.”

The “KUWTK” alum shared that West wasn’t “willing to make changes” that she thought would be “super healthy and beneficial.”

“It makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic,” she noted. “When you have kids, it’s definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone’s life forever.”

The former couple have been involved in public arguments over virtually everything, including custody arrangements over their four kids.

The Rapper Is At Risk Of Arrest If He Promotes Nazism In Upcoming Show

Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Meanwhile, West is at risk of arrest if he mentions Nazis at an upcoming show in Brazil later this month. The controversial performer has previously shared his adoration for Nazism and even released a song titled “Heil Hitler” several months ago, as well as releasing swastika branded merchandise.

However, authorities in São Paulo are not taking any chances, with Mayor Ricardo Nunes announcing that anyone who “makes any apology for Nazism” will be arrested at the show.

“No one who promotes Nazism will play or sing any words on public equipment belonging to the City Hall,” Nunes said, per The Mirror, adding, “We will do everything necessary to ensure that no one who promotes Nazism has any kind of activity here in the city of São Paulo.”

Show promoters Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabrício Ramos also face arrest if West doesn’t keep to the rule.

Kanye West Recently Apologized To A Rabbi For His Antisemitic Remarks And Actions

West might be feeling really sorry for his antisemitic behavior, as he was recently seen apologizing to NYC rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, the leader of the global organization Mosdot Shuva Israel, for his hateful remarks.

The rapper opened up about his desire to take “accountability” for his past remarks, seemingly blaming his antisemitic behavior on bipolar disorder.

“I was dealing with some various issues, bipolar, also, so it would take the ideas I had and had them, take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me, or myself,” West told the non-English speaking rabbi with the help of a translator, per the Daily Mail.

The rapper continued, “So it’s like if you left the house and left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage, mess up the living room. Now, when you get back, it’s your responsibility, because that’s your child.”