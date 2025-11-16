Hungary vs Republic of Ireland: Build-up as Republic of Ireland face must-win game against Hungary

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson is happy that his side have their destiny in their own hands as they prepare to go after the win that they need to qualify for the World Cup play-offs in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary in Budapest (14:00 GMT).

Three points for the Irish from the encounter at the Puskas Arena would see them claim what looked in the early stages of the campaign to be a very unlikely second place in Group F.

A home draw against Hungary was followed by a shock away defeat to Armenia which heaped pressure on Hallgrimsson, and then a last-gasp loss on the road against Portugal.

Since then, the Republic gained a measure of revenge by defeating the Armenians at home and then secured a hugely impressive 2-0 victory over world-ranked five side Portugal in Dublin.

Troy Parrott scored both goals in that memorable win on Thursday, with Cristiano Ronaldo sent off.

“First of all, focusing after a good game, building on that one, just realising what it was that created that win and trying to reproduce that,” said Hallgrimsson of the priorities in preparation for Sunday’s crucial game.

“[We need to] stop looking at or talking about what happened two days ago. To focus on the next task is now the most important thing.

“We said we would always take it if we go to the final match and we still have a chance and everything is in our hands. We grab it. We love the fact that it’s in our hands now.”

The Republic will again be without Evan Ferguson, who continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Hallgrimsson had hoped to have the Roma striker available for the upcoming key encounter but Ferguson indicated himself that he was not sufficiently fit to return.

Otherwise the Icelandic boss has a fully-fit squad to choose from, plus Ryan Manning and Jayson Molumby available after suspension.

“I’m tempted to play the same team. Will I do it? I don’t know. “The confidence is there and the belief is there. We will see how they are in training and take it from there,” added the Republic of Ireland manager.

“Everyone is fit apart from him [Evan Ferguson]. We called him yesterday or he did a session yesterday, and he hasn’t kicked the ball still. We talked to him and he feels that he would not be able to contribute much.

“I give a big-up to him, thinking about the team first. Obviously, every player would like to come, especially after the game in Dublin and join, but he thinks he would not contribute enough to be in the squad.

“So we leave him out and he just continues with Roma, with his rehabilitation.”