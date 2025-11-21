Jelly Roll Finally Reveals His New Look After Shaving His Beard for the First Time in 10 Years

NEED TO KNOW Jelly Roll shared an Instagram video on Nov. 20, revealing his facial hair transformation

In an Instagram post shared on Nov. 13, Bunnie Xo revealed that the country singer decided to get rid of his facial hair for a shoot but didn’t show the final results

Jelly Roll’s hair makeover comes amid his continuing weight loss journey that started in 2022 when he was over 500 lbs.

Jelly Roll’s new look has finally been revealed.

The country singer, 40, has been welcoming lots of new changes in his life, and recently, he decided to undergo another dramatic transformation by shaving off his beard for the first time in 10 years.

Jelly Roll shared an Instagram video on Nov. 20 to show off his new look, saying in the post that he originally kept his beard because of his weight. Now, he jokes, he feels like a “Ninja Turtle.”

On Nov. 13, his wife, Bunnie Xo, revealed on Instagram that the “Save Me” singer (whose real name is Jason DeFord) shaved off his facial hair in honor of a shoot he recently did. “Because now that he’s so skinny — look at that freaking jawline — we wanna see that jawline, right, ladies?” she joked in the post.

She wrote in the caption that Jelly Roll would reveal the final transformation “when he’s ready,” but piqued fans’ curiosity as she filmed herself reacting to her husband shaving down his scruff into “goatee” and a “cop stache” before going completely beardless. “I have never seen this man without his facial hair. Not one freaking time,” she said.

In recent years, Jelly Roll has been on weight loss journey, dropping nearly 200 lbs. from his previous weight of 550 lbs. Two years after kickstarting his transformation in 2022, he told PEOPLE that he had lost 110 lbs. by changing his lifestyle to prioritize exercise and making healthier food choices.

“It’s cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite,” the Grammy nominee said. “It revolved around alcohol and drugs. And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day.”

He also commented on why he hasn’t touched Ozempic, the GLP-1 that some celebrities have been using to shed pounds. “I just was afraid of it …” he admitted, revealing his fear of the possibility of suffering from acid reflux, a side effect of the medication. “So I want to be very clear that I’ve done it naturally, but it wasn’t out of stubbornness or trying to prove a point. If it helps you, go get it. But for me, I was just petrified of the side effects of it.”