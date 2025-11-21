Dolly Parton sheds light on her ‘health challenges,’ apologizes for missing Dollywood Hall of Fame induction

Parton’s latest absence comes months after she revealed she had been dealing with her health, prompting the postponement of her Las Vegas residency.

WASHINGTON — Dolly Parton apologized to Dollywood fans about missing a ceremony for the theme park, saying she’s been “dealing with a few health challenges this fall.”

Parton, 79, shared her remarks in a video shared to Dollywood’s Instagram on Wednesday. She was set to join the ceremony on Monday for the theme park’s induction into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame.

It was the latest event that Parton missed amid health challenges.

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall,” she said in the video. “My doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while. I’m truly sorry I can’t be there.”

Parton went on to thank her partners and the Dollywood team for making “those dreams come true.”

“I still remember when I had the big idea for Dollywood, she said. “I dreamed of a place, right here in the Smoky Mountains, where my family could perform, and where we could provide steady work for the good people in our community.”

“I’m sure that you know the theme park world is full of some of the most creative and kind-hearted people that you’ll ever meet, and I’m so grateful that you consider me worthy of this recognition,” she continued. “Being inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame is a big, incredible way to celebrate Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season.”

Parton said she is the second woman ever inducted on her own, and the fourth woman in the association’s 100-year history.

“So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for this honor. For me and for everyone who makes Dollywood what it is. And to all my friends and partners, and to all of you out there, helping families make every day in your own parks and places, remember that i will always love you.

Parton’s latest absence comes months after she revealed she had been dealing with her health, prompting her to postpone her Las Vegas residency. In an Oct. 8 Instagram video, she set the record straight on rumors about her health.

“Lately, everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick?” Parton said at the time. “I wanted you to know that I’m not dying.”

She said she had neglected her health while she took care of her late husband Carl Dean, who died earlier this year at 82.