Latto Dons White Fur Boots for ‘Christmas In Clayco’ Toy Drive Event

Latto is giving back to the community in style. The rapper hosted the fifth annual “Christmas in Clayco” event on Tuesday in Atlanta. She opted for a fur coat and accompanied it with furry Ehman boots for the outing. The annual toy drive has raised thousands of dollars to provide toys and Christmas presents for the community in Atlanta, where the “Big Mama” rapper is from.

Latto attends the fifth annual “Christmas in Clayco” on Tuesday in Atlanta. WireImage

She arrived at the event wearing a long black-and-brown fur coat as a dress, paired with a bright red silk headscarf. She kept the fur going down to her feet, opting for the Chèvre Boot by clothing brand Emahn, which is owned by Ayisha Emahn.

The tall boots, which reach below the knee, feature a pointed-toe silhouette and are covered in rich white fur throughout. The heels feature a metal high heel measuring about four inches and a silver side zipper that runs all the way up the interior side of the boot. The boots retailed for $700 but are not currently available on the brand’s website.

A close-up of the boots. Ehman

The brand released the boots in February 2022 and amassed some celebrity fans upon their debut, including hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, social media personalities Jayda Cheaves, India Love and more. The boots Latto wore on Tuesday appear to be from her own archive since she was also spotted wearing the pair in June 2022 with a pink and brown minidress.

Boots and high heels with exposed metal heels have been released lately by brands like Gucci and Saint Laurent in their spring 2026 collections, and the metal heels are also a signature detail in Casadei’s Blade collection. White shoes have also been all the rave in 2025, with celebrities bringing the white shoe trend to the red carpet and beyond.

Latto at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on Sept. 7 in New York. Gilbert Flores

When it comes to her style, Latto has been known to pay close attention to her footwear choices. She recently wore a pair of Versace’s spring 2010 “Wonderland” boots in black and white during a concert, she wore vintage Roberto Cavalli sandals and Dsquared2 Riri Over-the-Knee Sandals at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, sandals with leg warmers and more.