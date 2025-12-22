Emma Watson In Mexico Bikini Catches Paparazzi Taking Photos

Emma Watson didn’t manage to scare the paparazzi away as she enjoyed a bikini-clad day in 2018, but she did catch the paparazzi snapping photos of her. Enjoying a pre-pandemic vacation in Cabo San Lucas that year, the 35-year-old flaunted her stunning figure in a classic black swimsuit, rocking a skimpy halterneck look that perfectly flattered her slender frame. Displaying her curves from a protected terrace space, Emma whipped her head around to catch the cameras, flashing her sideboob and toned legs while stunning fans with her good looks. The image was reposted on an Instagram fan account just last month.

Emma Watson Stuns In Cheeky Bikini In Mexico

Scroll for the photo. Photographed walking toward an outdoor dining area as she kept cool in the shade, Emma turned her head just as the paparazzi snapped their lens.

Sending out direct eye contact while clearly having spotted the press, the Harry Potter star looked a little apprehensive at being followed around, but she wasn’t sending daggers.

Modeling a black halterneck bikini top that showed off her slim back and toned shoulders, Emma highlighted her slim figure in cheeky, low-rise briefs, teasing her peachy backside while flashing her legs. Much like fellow actress Alexandra Daddario, Emma is known for generally opting out of Hollywood’s mega-tan trend, with this photo showing her flaunting her trademark porcelain skin.

Emma wore her hair down for her relaxing day by the pool, also going makeup-free. Subsequent photos in the gallery showed her enjoying a somewhat parched, arid setting, with one shot showing her relaxing on a cushioned lounger for a sunbathe. Click here for the photos, scroll for more.

Jaw-Dropping In White Crop Top Swimsuit

These 2019 photos marked another Mexico trip for Emma Watson as she relaxed at her 5-star resort and enjoyed a cabana lunch. Flashing her taut abs and tiny waist in a white bikini with a sporty crop top, the Prada Beauty ambassador turned heads while 100% makeup-free, and fans didn’t take long to comment.

“She has a surprisingly rocking body,” one Daily Mail user replied. Others were angry that the photos even existed. “She looks great, but these photos are so intrusive,” one said, with another writing: “Some of those photos are unfairly intrusive, not right!” Agreeing, a third stated: “Just the thought of someone watching me for hours from far away! I know anyone can gain a stalker. But when you’re famous, it happens every day.”

