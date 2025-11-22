Look at Auburn legend Bo Jackson with this gallery of classic photos

Bo Jackson #34, Running Back for the University of Auburn Tigers runs the ball during the NCAA Southeastern Conference college football game against the Florida State Seminoles on 12 October 1985 at the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. The Tigers won the game 59-27. Damien Strohmeyer, Getty Images

Nov 25, 1990; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Bo Jackson of the Los Angeles Raiders in action against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports US PRESSWIRE, US PRESSWIRE

Oct 12, 1985; Auburn, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers running back Bo Jackson (34) celebrates with his teammates on the sideline against the Florida State Seminoles at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Manny Rubio, Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, Bo Jackson speaks during his Royals Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Kauffman Stadium. William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Former Auburn player Bo Jackson before the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on November 30, 2019. Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser

Bo Jackson of the Kansas City Royals during the 1990 season. US Presswire

Bo Jackson (1987 draft, seventh round, No. 183 overall) — A year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers famously drafted Jackson at No. 1 overall, only to see him commit to playing baseball for the Kansas City Royals, the Raiders took a moderate chance on Jackson changing his mind about playing football and selected the 1985 Heisman Trophy winner in the seventh round. The Raiders got four electric partial seasons (football was his “hobby,” after all) from Jackson before a hip injury suffered in a 1990 playoff game ended his NFL career. Despite his short pro football career, Jackson made quite an impression, earning a Pro Bowl nod in his final season in 1990. Peter Brouillet, USA TODAY Sports

Bo Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1986) — The Buccaneers hosted Jackson on a visit to team facilities while he was still in college, but their use of a private plane to get him there rendered him ineligible to play his final season of college baseball. Jackson was so furious with Tampa Bay that he refused to play for them despite being the No. 1 overall pick of the 1986 NFL Draft. A year later, the Raiders drafted Jackson in the seventh round and allowed him to continue his baseball career with the Kansas City Royals. US PRESSWIRE

In 2024, longtime groundskeeper George Toma talks with Bo Jackson prior to a game between the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Ed Zurga, Getty Images

Auburn Heisman winner Bo Jackson poses for photos with fans before an Auburn football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Sept. 17, 2022. Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jul 21, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson and UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk fool around before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at U.S. Cellular Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Former Auburn Tigers football player Bo Jackson poses for selfies during an Auburn basketball game in 2024. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Former Chicago White Sox players, Harold Baines and Bo Jackson, speak on the field prior to Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 12, 2022 in Chicago. Stacy Revere, Getty Images

In 2016, Bo Jackson looks at a replica of his bobble head that was given away to fans before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at U.S. Cellular Field. David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL and Major League Baseball star Bo Jackson answers questions from the media at Nashville’s Three Video Studios on Feb. 2, 1995. Jackson, along with Neil Diamond, is in town for the filming of country group Dallas County Line’s “Honk If You Love to Honky Tonk” video. 95then02 008 Rex Perry / The Tennessean, The Tennessean Via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bo Jackson was the first athlete selected to all-star games in two major sports. Bojackson Advertiser File, Advertiser File, Montgomery Advertiser Via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Auburn running back Bo Jackson runs against Alabama in the 1984 Iron Bowl. (Montgomery Advertiser, file) Montgomery Advertiser

Bo Jackson waves to the crowd as he is introduced at the opening ceremony of the Dixie Youth World Series at Auburn University on Sunday August 7, 2005. (Montgomery Advertiser, Mickey Welsh) Mickey Welsh/ Advertiser

Bo Jackson walks in during tiger walk before the game between Auburn and LSU on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, in Auburn, Ala. Albert Cesare / Advertiser

Bo Jackson, right, embraces Charles Barkley during the unveiling of the Charles Barkley Statue before the Iron Bowl NCAA football game between Auburn and Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Albert Cesare

Bo Jackson greets fans during Tiger Walk before the Iron Bowl NCAA football game between Auburn and Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Albert Cesare

Alabama head coach Nick Saban greets Bo Jackson before the Iron Bowl NCAA football game between Auburn and Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Albert Cesare

Cam Newton’s Heisman Trophy joins those of Bo Jackson and Pat Sullivan on stage during the National Championship Celebration at Jordan Hare Stadium on the Auburn University campus in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday January 22, 2011.(Montgomery Advertiser, Mickey Welsh) Montgomery Advertiser

Bo Jackson poses with his former coach Pat Dye at the Wynlakes Country Club in Montgomery, Ala. on Sunday August 26, 2012. The two are in town for the First Tee of Montgomery Invitational golf tournament. (Montgomery Advertiser, Mickey Welsh) Mickey Welsh/Advertiser

Baylee Acreman, 8, from left, her sister, Kenslee, 10, and dad, Jesse, pose with the Bo Jackson statue outside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Jake Crandall, Jake Crandall

Bo Jackson arrives with the Auburn football team before the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday December 2, 2017. (Mickey Welsh / Montgomery Advertiser) .Mickey Welsh/ Advertiser

1985: Bo Jackson #34 of Auburn University carries the ball during a game in the 1985 season. ( Photo by: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Scott Cunningham, Getty Images

Cam Newton, left, speaks as fellow heisman trophy winners Pat Sullivan, center, and Bo Jackson listen during the unveiling ceremony of the Heisman statues at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday April 14, 2012.(Montgomery Advertiser, Mickey Welsh) Mickey Welsh/Advertiser

Gus Malzahn speaks as Bo Jackson looks on at a news conference at the Auburn University Athletic Complex in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday December 4, 2012.(Montgomery Advertiser, Mickey Welsh) Mickey Welsh/Advertiser

Bo Jackson talks with Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) before the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday December 2, 2017. (Mickey Welsh / Montgomery Advertiser) .Mickey Welsh/ Advertiser

Bo Jackson celebrates his 50th birthday during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013. (Montgomery Advertiser, Amanda Sowards) Amanda Sowards/Advertiser

Bo Jackson, former Auburn football player and Heisman Trophy winner, hits a few balls at First Tee Montgomery on Tuesday, July 27, 2010, at Wynlakes. (Montgomery Advertiser, Amanda Sowards) Amanda Sowards/Advertiser

Former Auburn running back Bo Jackson, right, counsels current Auburn running back Onterio McCalebb before Auburn and South Carolina play in the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Dec. 4, 2010. (Montgomery Advertiser, David Bundy) David Bundy/Advertiser

Auburn Heisman Trophy winners Bo Jackson, left, and Pat Sullivan, right, watch Auburn warm up before the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday December 7, 2013. (Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser) Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

Bo Jackson speaks during the unveiling of the Heisman statues at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday April 14, 2012.(Montgomery Advertiser, Mickey Welsh) Mickey Welsh/Advertiser

