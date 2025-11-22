Serie A Week 12 official line-ups

TURIN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 04: Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4 match between Juventus and Sporting Clube de Portugal at Juventus Stadium on November 04, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Juventus look to Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz, but Lloyd Kelly replaces Federico Gatti in defence as Fiorentina get Moise Kean back under new coach Paolo Vanoli.

It kicks off at the Stadio Artemio Franchi at 17.00 GMT.

Both teams have had dismal starts to the season and sacked their coaches this month.

Luciano Spalletti won on his debut away to Cremonese, but was then held to disappointing draws by Sporting CP and Torino.

Vlahovic picked up a muscular issue on international duty, though he is passed fit to face his former club with support from Kenan Yildiz.

Daniele Rugani joined Gleison Bremer, Arek Milik and Carlo Pinsoglio on the treatment table, but Kelly is back and starts in central defence. Juan Cabal and Fabio Miretti return to the bench.

Koopmeiners is expected to stay in his deeper defensive role, where he seems to be flourishing.

Fiorentina made their debut under Paolo Vanoli in a 2-2 draw away to Genoa, so were still looking for their first victory of the Serie A season after Stefano Pioli’s dismissal left them rock bottom.

Kean has shrugged off a bruised shin that forced him to miss the World Cup play-offs for Italy and can also start against his former teammates, along with ex-Juve players Rolando Mandragora and Nicolò Fagioli.

Robin Gosens, Tariq Lamptey and Christian Kouame are still out of action.

Fiorentina vs. Juventus official line-ups

Fiorentina: De Gea, Pongracic, Marí, Ranieri; Dodò, Mandragora, Fagioli, Sohm, Parisi; Piccoli; Kean.

Juventus: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Kelly, Koopmeiners; Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Kostic; McKennie, Yildiz; Vlahovic