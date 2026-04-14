MLB betting tips for Monday: Phillies, Cubs could struggle to score

All the prop bet recommendations, betting projections and trends are generated by THE BAT X, a system that I’ve created using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and more. Betting projections for every player, team and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to place a $1 wager 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Other resources: Fantasy lineup advice | WS odds | Fantasy Buzz

Monday’s top batter prop bets

James Wood | OVER 1.5 H+R+RBI (+121)

Projection: 50% chance of this bet hitting, with a $10.85 EV

One reason to bet this: Wood has made sizable Barrel gains, bettering his 16.1% rate of last season to 24.3% so far in 2026.

Luke Raley | OVER 0.5 HR (+1000)

Projection: 11% chance of this bet hitting, with a $21.55 EV

One reason to bet this: Raley has seen a notable increase in his exit velocity on fly balls, up to a 99.9 mph average over the last seven days.

Jose Fernandez | OVER 1.5 TB (+207)

Projection: 37% chance of this bet hitting, with a $13.31 EV

One reason to bet this: The wind projects to be blowing out to CF at 11.1 mph in this contest, the second-most-favorable of the day for batters.

Miguel Rojas | UNDER 0.5 H (+148)

Projection: 48% chance of this bet hitting, with a $20.16 EV

One reason to bet this: Since the start of last season, Rojas has only a 4.1 Barrel% (an advanced stat to measure power). That falls in the 13th percentile of all hitters.

Monday’s top pitcher prop bets

Cristopher Sanchez | UNDER 1.5 ER (+109)

Projection: 57% chance of this bet hitting, with a $19.15 EV

One reason to bet this: The Phillies have the third-best infield defense in the league, which tends to help minimize baserunners.

Bailey Ober | OVER 4.5 K (+119)

Projection: 53% chance of this bet hitting, with a $16.79 EV

One reason to bet this: With a 23.8 underlying K%, the Boston Red Sox have the fifth-most strikeout-heavy lineup today.

Mike Burrows | UNDER 2.5 ER (-128)

Projection: 65% chance of this bet hitting, with a $19.56 EV

One reason to bet this: Since the start of 2025, Burrows’ fastball velocity of 94.7 mph has ranked in the 76th percentile of all starters.

THE BAT X: Team Projections



PITCHER MONEY

LINE PROJ.

WIN% VALUE % RUN

LINE OV VALUE % GAME

TOTAL O/U xRUNS VALUE % Michael Burrows Michael Burrows +141 42.2 1.77 +1.0 -105 2.27 7.5 O -108 7.90 -7.27 George Kirby George Kirby -171 57.8 -8.45 -1.0 -124 -13.98 U -112 -1.86 Ryne Nelson Ryne Nelson +109 46.5 -2.75 +1.0 -143 -4.13 8.5 O -115 8.92 -10.07 Dean Kremer Dean Kremer -131 53.5 -5.71 -1.0 +110 -8.48 U -105 1.33 Cade Cavalli Cade Cavalli +184 35.3 -1.59 +1.5 -122 -4.90 7.5 O +104 8.45 7.67 Paul Skenes Paul Skenes -226 64.7 -5.73 -1.5 +102 -3.57 U -125 -15.00 Javier Assad Javier Assad +153 31.6 -22.25 +1.0 +105 -22.82 8.0 O -115 8.67 -4.84 Cristopher Sanchez Cristopher Sanchez -186 68.5 6.51 -1.0 -137 7.86 U -105 -4.14 Yusei Kikuchi Yusei Kikuchi +153 38.2 -5.05 +1.0 +105 -6.87 9.0 O -112 9.39 -11.60 Will Warren Will Warren -186 61.8 -3.94 -1.0 -137 -5.60 U -108 2.65 Eury Perez Eury Perez +119 48.8 7.29 +1.0 -128 5.54 8.0 O -117 8.82 -3.98 Grant Holmes Grant Holmes -143 51.2 -13.32 -1.0 -101 -18.90 U -103 -4.94 Garrett Crochet Garrett Crochet -168 65.4 5.91 -1.5 +104 9.53 7.5 O +102 8.42 6.11 Bailey Ober Bailey Ober +139 34.6 -19.67 +1.5 -126 -16.94 U -122 -13.62 Gavin Williams Gavin Williams -118 54.0 1.19 -1.0 +108 -1.20 8.0 O -108 7.85 -16.70 Matthew Liberatore Matthew Liberatore -102 46.0 -10.43 +1.0 -140 -10.00 U -112 7.42 Nathan Eovaldi Nathan Eovaldi -131 57.6 2.42 -1.0 -109 -0.47 9.0 O -105 9.32 -10.82 Luis Severino Luis Severino +109 42.4 -12.39 +1.0 -120 -11.84 U -115 1.55 David Peterson David Peterson +139 46.3 10.70 +1.0 -106 9.20 9.0 O -108 8.90 -18.86 Justin Wrobleski Justin Wrobleski -168 53.7 -14.37 -1.0 -122 -20.28 U -112 9.54

Top Betting Trends

Note: While trends can be fun to examine and provide a snapshot of how teams have been doing, please be aware that past results are never fully predictive of future performance. These may be some of the strongest current trends, but they are not necessarily recommendations for today’s action. Early in the season, these trends may extend back to last year’s play.

Athletics Moneyline:

The A’s are currently on a five-game winning streak. (+7.40 Units / 148% ROI). Current odds: +109

Washington Nationals Run Line:

The Nationals have outscored their run line in seven consecutive road games. (+7.00 Units / 84% ROI). Current odds: 1.5 @ -120

Arizona Diamondbacks Run Line:

The Diamondbacks have won this bet in eight straight road games. (+8.00 Units / 65% ROI). Current odds: 1 @ -143

Philadelphia Phillies Team Total UNDER:

The Phillies have gone under for this bet in five consecutive games. (+5.10 Units / 83% ROI). Current odds: 4.5 @ -120