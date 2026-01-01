Packers blockbuster trade pitch lands $35 million son of Hall of Fame ex-Colts WR originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.

On Friday, it became clear that the Green Bay Packers had seen enough from wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, as the franchise traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

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The Packers also moved on from Romeo Doubs earlier in the offseason, giving them an incentive to make a notable move on the wide receiver trade market to strengthen their core.

Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano has an intriguing solution for Green Bay, citing that the franchise could trade a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the son of a Hall of Fame ex-Indianapolis Colts wide receiver.

“They (Packers) have the same situation at WR as usual — good depth, decent players, but no apparent No. 1,” Vacchiano wrote Wednesday. “And they let their best receiver (Romeo Doubs) go while only bringing in Skyy Moore. Harrison has been a disappointment with the Cardinals, but that could be all about their miserable quarterback situation.”

“Pair him with Jordan Love, and his numbers should soar. It would be a big deal, and complicated by the fact that the Packers don’t have a first-rounder again until 2028. But Matt LaFleur could ask his old boss, Sean McVay, about why players are more important than those pesky high picks. Then he could call his brother Mike, the new coach in Arizona, and get this deal done.”

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Although Harrison is only two years into his tenure with the Cardinals, the Ohio State product is already an asset many believe could be on the move sooner than expected.

There have been far too many instances in which Harrison has underperformed despite ample opportunities to make momentum-changing plays, which is an early red flag for a player expected to reach super stardom in the big leagues.

Harrison has accumulated 1,493 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 29 career NFL games thus far in his career. Maybe the Packers could help the 23-year-old reach his full potential and transform into a more reliable and consistent receiving option.

Only time will tell if Green Bay is open to embracing the challenge of reviving Harrison’s career.

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