MSU basketball lands recruit Jasiah Jervis: 3 quick takes

By / November 6, 2025

1. MSU landing Jasiah Jervis shows Izzo still has his fastball — and enough resources

Jasiah Jervis’ commitment Wednesday to Michigan State basketball a week before early signing day is a significant addition to what’s now a notably strong recruiting class by Tom Izzo and his staff — and could be among Izzo’s best ever if MSU also lands 7-footer Ethan Taylor, who’s considering MSU and Kansas, among others.

I’ll get into Jervis the player shortly. What’s just as important, though, is that, at age 70, Izzo is still operating with a fastball and that MSU has the resources to compete for these types of recruits in the revenue-sharing era. Because that’s what it’s going to take for Izzo to contend for a second national championship in the final chapter of his career. A lot of great coaches at this stage aren’t ticking at the same pace they once did. Izzo is showing he’s still in the fight.

