NFL analyst affirmed harsh truth about Marshon Lattimore that needed to be said

It’s easy to point fingers and find scapegoats after such a lackluster campaign from the Washington Commanders so far. However, the glaring regression of veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore is becoming impossible to ignore.

Lattimore’s arrival in Washington via trade from the New Orleans Saints signaled the start of an exciting new era. It represented a sign that general manager Adam Peters wanted to win now, and he had a rookie quarterback contract to maximize before it got much more expensive to keep Jayden Daniels around. Most of his significant moves have paid off, but this has all the makings of a major miss.

The four-time Pro Bowler is not the lockdown presence the Commanders had in mind. Lattimore looks like a shell of his former self, displaying frailties in coverage and poor technique. He’s giving up explosive plays and penalties at will. His 44.0 grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 108th out of 113 qualifying cornerbacks.

Commanders are facing a harsh reality around Marshon Lattimore

That’s reflected in the tape. For every positive rep Lattimore puts together, there are three bad ones. It’s not going unnoticed by fans or opposing defenses, who are now actively targeting him as a weak link.

Respected NFL analyst Greg Cosell affirmed this notion during a conversation with Nicki Jhabvala from The Athletic. He acknowledged that Lattimore is not the guy; he might not even be a guy. And the Commanders’ adapting their coverage scheme to mask his inconsistencies speaks volumes.

“I don’t think [Marshon] Lattimore is the player that he once was, and I think that’s evident in the fact that they don’t really use him as a matchup corner anymore. He pretty much plays a side — he plays right corner and (Trey) Amos plays left corner. … I think they were counting on him to be, I don’t want to say the guy, but at least be a guy you can line up and play man coverage with, and I’m not sure he’s that guy anymore.” Greg Cosell via The Athletic

This is nothing new for Commanders fans who’ve had to sit through Lattimore’s performances since joining the organization. The hamstring injury that blighted his first few months is no longer an excuse. Washington gave up substantial draft capital to secure his services, and it’s starting to look like an all-time Saints heist unless there is a drastic turnaround.

Lattimore remains resolute. The Commanders have no plans to bench him. They are going to let things play out this season before deciding on anything more drastic. But his status beyond the current campaign is firmly hanging in the balance.

It’ll take a massive effort to shift some new, concerning narratives. Lattimore’s never been one to back down from a challenge, but this looks like his sternest test yet.